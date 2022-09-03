Interfaith service at St. Mark’s Episcopal in Little Rock to feature New York University co-chaplain as keynote speaker

For more than a decade, Love Thy Neighbor has been a time for Arkansans to celebrate not only their distinct faiths but also their common humanity.

On Thursday, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus and others will gather again for an Interfaith Service of Peace and Remembrance, meeting this time at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Little Rock.

This year, the theme is "Sowing Seeds of Promise."

The gathering, sponsored by the Arkansas House of Prayer and the Interfaith Center, will begin with the sounding of a shofar and will finish with a Universal Peace Prayer, followed by an Interfaith Food Festival.

Imam Khalid Latif, co-university chaplain at New York University and executive director of the school's Islamic Center, will deliver the keynote remarks.

A spiritual life adviser and Sunni Muslim, Latif made headlines in 2007 when he was appointed as a New York City Police Department chaplain at age 24, the youngest ever to be selected.

Latif said he would likely speak about "how we can expand our definition of who our neighbor actually is."

Love for those around us, he said, should not be dependent on geography, ideology or appearances.

"It's very important that we simply have a love for people because we share humanity with them," he said. "Our neighbors include those who share similar religious beliefs as us, [and] come from similar socio-economic backgrounds, racial backgrounds, ethnic backgrounds, as well as those who are very different from us in those regards."

"We don't root our unity in a uniformity of shared externals. Shared values, shared hearts, can be the basis of our kind of unity, a uniformity of shared internals," he said.

Latif's mindset is shared by organizers of Thursday's event.

Launched in 2011 to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Love Thy Neighbor is now an annual event.

Over the years, "it's grown and grown," said Susan Sims Smith, founder of The Interfaith Center as well as the Arkansas House of Prayer.

"The last time we had an in-person gathering, the transepts were filled. Every pew was filled. We were jam-packed in there," she said.

In 2020, the event was held virtually due to covid.

Sophia Said, executive director of the Interfaith Center and chairperson of Little Rock's Madina Institute and Mosque, said organizers want people of all faiths to be participants, not observers.

"You see services in which Christians are praying and Muslims are sitting and watching, or Muslims are praying and Christians are watching," she said.

"This is one service which is created with intentionality," she said. "Everybody can come together and pray together without diluting their own faith."

The music is diverse as well, said John Willis, a worship leader at Argenta United Methodist Church in North Little Rock and a Love They Neighbor organizer.

The lineup includes the singing of a traditional Hindu bhajan, a type of devotional music, plus a performance by a "mystic shamanic drummer," he said.

Members of a new "intentionally inclusive interfaith community choir that's geared toward peace and social justice" will also perform, he said.

"They sound great," he said.

Formed in July, roughly 25 people have joined thus far. This will be their first public performance, he said.

"We have several Unitarian Universalists, we have at least one Baptist, several Methodists. We have several from what we might call the 'Spiritual but not Religious' category. We have some that are [from] ... earth-centered, pagan-type traditions," he said.

Thursday's music, while sometimes employing "theistic language," should also appeal to "the free-thinkers and non-theists in our group," he said.

Annabelle Imber Tuck, another organizer and a member of Congregation B'nai Israel in Little Rock, described the service as wonderful, inclusive and hope-filled.

"We can all be together and respect each other's different paths and not be uncomfortable. In fact, be totally welcoming," she said.

"It's almost like stepping in to this one hour of harmony. And for me, it's very spiritual," she said.

If you go: Love Thy Neighbor will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St. in Little Rock. The service and food festival are free.