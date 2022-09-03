Jones, Jackson set to cross paths today





JONESBORO -- Calling Butch Jones and Hue Jackson friends would be an inaccurate characterization.

Colleagues? Sure, yet the Arkansas State and Grambling State head coaches have operated in different spheres for much of the past two decades. By the time Jones reached the Division I level as an assistant at Central Michigan in 1998, Jackson was on the verge of his first NFL gig.

Jones' Red Wolves and Jackson's Tigers meet today at Centennial Bank Stadium in the season-opener for both teams.

From 2001-2018, Jackson filled just about every offensive coaching role with six different franchises, including stints as head coach with the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

But Jones and Jackson overlapped come 2012 -- at least in terms of territory. In Jones' final year as Cincinnati's head coach before being hired away by Tennessee, Jackson was rebuilding his resume as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"[Bengals Coach] Marvin Lewis was a good friend of mine and I knew how much Marvin thought of him," Jones said of Jackson during his Tuesday news conference. "You study coaches, you admire coaches and I admire everything that Coach Jackson stands for. All the players speak so highly of him. ... He's innovative, he's an offensive coach, so I've followed his career for a very, very long time."

In some respects, Jackson is faced with a similar task to the one Jones was dealt when he arrived in Jonesboro a year ago.

The Tigers are a proud program with 15 Black college football national titles -- second-most among HBCUs -- and 25 Southwestern Athletic Conference championships -- the most by any team.

They were run by a Hall of Famer for 55 seasons in Coach Eddie Robinson and went a combined 32-6 from 2015-17.

But the Grambling State isn't remotely close to that level at the moment. The Tigers went 0-4 in a covid-shortened 2021 spring season, then 4-7 last fall.

And like the Red Wolves last season, Jackson has a quarterback battle on his hands. As recently as three weeks ago, Grambling State was considering as many as five players for the starting spot.

Amani Gilmore, who has been at both Kentucky and North Texas but never saw the field, is listed as the starter on the Tigers' depth chart ahead of freshman Julian Calvez.

Jackson declined to name a starter earlier in the week, though, saying, "We're close. But at the same time, until I talk to the players and have had a chance to meet with them will I put that information out."

If nothing else, Saturday will be the start of a re-learning curve for Jackson.

Unlike Jones, who spent his time after being fired from Tennessee as an analyst for Nick Saban at Alabama, Jackson took time away from the game. He was fired from the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2018 season, returned to the Bengals as a special assistant for the remainder of the year, then didn't coach again until serving as Eddie George's offensive coordinator at Tennessee State last fall.

"It gives you an appreciation when you sit in that [head coach's] chair again," Jones said. "It gives you a lot of reflection -- to be able to look back and really evaluate yourself with a critical eye, reassess everything that you do -- and you're very thankful to have another opportunity."

Grambling State at Arkansas State

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

RECORDS Season opener for both

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro; KHLR-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN3

COACHES Hue Jackson (collegiate debut); Butch Jones (2-10 in one season at ASU and 86-64 in 12 seasons overall)

SERIES ASU leads 1-0

LAST MEETING ASU defeated Grambling State 10-7 on Nov. 30, 1985, in Jonesboro.

NOTEWORTHY The Red Wolves are 7-23 in season-openers since moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1992. … In two games against FBS teams Southern Mississippi and Houston last season, Grambling State lost by a combined 82-0 score. … ASU ranks as the fourth-youngest team nationally with 101 players listed as either freshmen or sophomores. … The Red Wolves are 8-0 all-time against current members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.





Coach Butch Jones is entering his second season at Arkansas State, which hosts Grambling State tonight at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. Jones will have the fourth-youngest team nationally with 101 players listed as either freshmen or sophomores. (AP/Michael Woods)





