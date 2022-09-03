Lake Hamilton scores late to top Jonesboro

PEARCY -- Two big lightning delays ended up playing into Lake Hamilton's favor as the Wolves took a 26-21 win over Jonesboro Friday night at Wolf Stadium.

Justin Crutchmer scored on a 3-yard run with :04 remaining -- his fourth touchdown of the game -- to give the Wolves the victory.

The Wolves took a 20-14 lead with 7:37 left on a 62-yard pass from Easton Hurley to Crutchmer, but Bryan Garcia's kick was blocked.

Jonesboro responded with a five-play, 64-yard drive that ended with Terrance Brown tossing a 41-yard pass to Maddox Morrison. Will Barnett added the extra point for a 21-20 Jonesboro lead with 2:07 left.

The Wolves slowly moved the ball down the field until Hurley found Gavin Thomason on a 28-yard pass that put the ball at the 3.

Crutchmer, who muffed a kickoff out of bounds earlier in the quarter, took over from there, getting his second touchdown of the quarter.

After back-to-back kicks out of bounds moving the Wolves back 10 yards, Jonesboro fell on the ball at their own 43 with 2 seconds left. Brown aired out a 25-yard pass to Will Thyer, but he was stopped at the Wolves' 32 to bring the marathon game to an end.

The first lightning delay was called at halftime, pushing the break to nearly an hour.

Penalties plagued Lake Hamilton in the first half as the Wolves accumulated six calls for 45 yards, holding the team to just 28 yards of offense in the half.

Following a 95-yard opening kickoff return for a touchdown by Crutchmer, neither team threatened in the red zone. Both teams had a touchdown called back because of penalties. The Wolves held a 7-0 lead at the half.

The Wolves stretched out to a 14-0 lead with 10:16 left in the third quarter on a 27-yard pass from Hurley to Crutchmer, and Brock McCoy finally got Jonesboro on the scoreboard with 6:19 to go in the third.

The Golden Hurricane tied it up with 8:50 left.

Izic Clenney led the Wolves on the ground with eight carries for 36 yards, and Crutchmer had 10 for 34. Crutchmer also had four catches for 117 yards with Thomason catching one for 28. Hurley was 8-for-21 for 179 yards and two scores.

Markevious Pickett led the Hurricane with 14 carries for 84 yards, and McCoy had 11 for 65. Maddox Morrison had one catch for 41 yards, and Phillip Tillman Jr. had four for 26.