Should budget better

Dear Sarah Sanders: I received your request that we send you $25 for each of the next three months. At last reckoning you reported $4.6 million in your war chest.

Might I suggest that you should budget what you have rather than asking seniors for part of their Social Security?

GWENNETH PRICE-PICARD

Little Rock

Qualifications in race

Chris Jones earned a B.S. in physics and mathematics from Morehouse College in 1999, an M.S. in nuclear engineering/technology and policy in 2003 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Jones’ career experience includes working as a physicist, minister, and a nonprofit leader. (From his website.) Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders is an American political aide. Barely 40 and already a career politician. Admitted to lying to the press while serving as Donald Trump’s press secretary. Never had a real job outside politics. She’s 40 years old and it seems all she knows is how to live off the taxpayers.

I have been a Republican since Frank White. I have a Chris Jones sign in my yard. I’m still a Republican, just not the kind that thinks Trump, with Sarah’s help, hung the moon.

MICHAEL HUGHES

Sherwood