Letting go

She sat in the morning sunlight outside the rented mountain cabin. As bugs called to each other in the dark recesses of the surrounding woods, she wrote deliberately, trying to make sure every word contained the full emotion she intended. Ankle-high fog slowly faded with the gathering warmth.

It was exhausting. The middle-aged woman had decided to write the notes in the morning when she had the energy of a full night's sleep. But she wasn't really sleeping.

Her father had died a few months earlier after finally demanding to be brought home from the hospital. Hospice had descended like angels to assist the transition to what-comes-next. It was still an almost unbearable scene.

Her father's rented medical bed faced a window and he'd look to the sky, eyes focusing on trees and clouds. He'd look to the paintings he had done years before and on to the photographs of his family. His eyes remained sharp and strong, the woman had noticed.

After a few days, there was that brief, powerful moment that marks the end. His breathing evened and quieted. Then, he left.

The woman had been there, holding his hand and wishing he would stay while trying to let him go.

She thought about that while sitting in the May morning light, her blonde hair iridescent in the sun's ascending rays, the tip of a pen raised to her lips. Then she moved on to the next thank-you note and tried to fill it with the genuine appreciation she had felt for each act of sympathy.

Her hand shook as she wrote, not from fatigue but from emotion, and she put the pen down to rub her knuckles. She heard soft, wet footsteps on the stone patio and looked in front of her. A dog was inching closer. She stopped rubbing her knuckles and slowly bent over to encourage the animal's advance.

The dog was medium-sized with a long red merle coat. She had a sweet face, the kind that kids would nuzzle. No collar. Her head bowed as she looked at the woman, wary and shy. The woman suddenly noticed that the dog appeared pregnant. When the woman bent further, the dog scampered off, full stomach swaying like a pendulum, like an 18-wheeler in high wind.

Bob, the cabin owner, stopped by later and they spoke of the dog. "She just showed up one day. Won't let us close, but I think she's either just given birth or is still looking for a place to drop those pups. She trots off every time I get near."

The dog appeared the next morning, slowly creeping through the ankle-high fog onto the patio stones warmed by the early sun. The woman noticed her immediately and again gently dropped the pen but didn't move otherwise. The dog sniffed the air and lay down.

The woman felt something she hadn't felt in a long time but didn't quite know what. She had felt joy. She had felt satisfaction. But this was different, she knew.

The dog showed up the next day. And the next. She'd inch closer to the woman but scamper off, doing her full-belly penguin trot as she went, whenever the woman moved. So they sat apart each day. A silent understanding of boundaries.

One morning, the woman sat writing her thank-you notes and noticed the dog hadn't appeared. She walked around the cabin's green siding and looked in the bushes and trees nearby. Nothing. Bob showed up and said he hadn't seen her either.

Finally, the woman packed to leave the cabin. She made one more quick search for the red merle, but found nothing. She thanked Bob for hosting.

The next day, Bob called. "Found her. Right under my porch. Can you believe that? I'm looking all around and she was right there. And she had her pups. Six of them."

The woman exhaled. Strange how relieved I am, she thought.

Bob continued, "You want one? I mean, when it's time?"

The woman smiled. Her husband had mourned alongside her and now he was facing the prospect of their last son leaving home for college. He needed a male companion, whether he knew it or not. Deep down, he knew it.

A couple of months later, the woman and her husband drove the six hours to the cabin on the mountain. Bob was out front, enjoying an uncharacteristically cool July morning. Behind him, the red merle pricked her ears and scampered off, giving space to the woman and her husband. Behind her, a puppy the color of fog came tumbling down the stone steps.

The woman's husband gathered the puppy into his arms and played with him, running in circles like a kid with a toy. He immediately started teaching the dog tricks and commands.

The woman stood back, laughing and shaking her head while Bob smiled. Then she looked to the dog in her regal red merle coat. Was it mothers' intuition? Was it that strange understanding between dog and man that we know but cannot name?

The two mothers looked at each other in their boundaries and the woman knew the red merle felt what she did. Sometimes, it takes letting go to finally find it.

She felt peace.

