LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas opens season vs. Cincinnati

6:18, 1Q - Arkansas 7, Cincinnati 0

Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern jumped a Ben Bryant pass, picked it off and returned it 51 yards to the Cincinnati 29. The pick halted a really nice drive by the Bearcats.

After a KJ Jefferson completion to Matt Landers, the Razorbacks go up 7-0 after a 15-yard TD run by Jefferson. Landers should be credited with a pancake block on the run, and Trey Knox had solid block to spring Jefferson's score, too.

Jefferson has rushed for 11 touchdowns as a Razorback.

9:43, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Cincinnati 0

The Razorbacks picked up one first down on their first drive on a completion from KJ Jefferson to Matt Landers. Arkansas, though, punted away a few plays later.

The Bearcats converted their first two third-down tries. The second conversion was thanks to a one-handed catch by tight end Josh Whyle. Cincinnati is near midfield.

Pregame

2:38 p.m. update:

If the game prior to Arkansas-Cincinnati runs long, the Razorbacks' game will be shown on ESPN News.

2:15 p.m. update:

No real surprises for the Razorbacks in terms of who is in uniform and who isn't. Running back Dominique Johnson (knee) is dressed out.

Among those who are not: Defensive lineman Taurean Carter (knee), offensive lineman Marcus Henderson (pectoral) and wide receiver Chris Harris (undisclosed).

1:30 p.m. update:

Kickoff is just over an hour away from Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Specialists on both sides are on the field for pregame warmups.

There is some news out of Cincinnati before the game gets underway. Bearcats center Jake Renfro, listed as the team's starter on its depth chart, is out for the season with a knee injury he suffered during training camp.

Another Cincinnati injury of note is third-team nose tackle Dominique Perry will not play today due to an undisclosed injury, according to Justin Williams, who covers the team for The Athletic.

It was announced Saturday morning that Ben Bryant will start for the Bearcats at quarterback. He is a transfer from Eastern Michigan.

This file will continue to be updated as kickoff nears