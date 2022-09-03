MAGNOLIA 49, CROSSETT 6

CROSSETT -- Behind a devastating running attack, Magnolia (2-0) handled Crossett (0-2).

Magnolia racked up 409 rushing yards on 31 carries, including 12 runs by Garrion Curry for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacob Hebert carried three times for 91 yards and one touchdown. Dalen Blanchard ran for two touchdowns, and Ke'erian Smith returned a kickoff for 92 yards and a touchdown. Ryder Jackson and Jamion Young added a touchdown apiece.

Defensively, Magnolia held Crossett to 114 total yards of offense.