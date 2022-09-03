Majestic Park in Hot Springs wins outdoor facility award

HOT SPRINGS — The Majestic Park baseball complex was named Arkansas’ Outdoor Facility of the Year by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association on Thursday. The award was presented Thursday to Derek Phillips, general manager of the baseball complex, at the ARPA’s fall meeting in Little Rock, Visit Hot Springs said in a news release.

The park competed with other facilities in the state that cost $500,000 or more to construct. Majestic Park opened for competition in January.

“This award is confirmation of the efforts of so many Hot Springs residents to bring baseball back to our city,” Phillips said in the release. “It actually belongs to the people of Hot Springs who believed the late Mike Dugan and others who envisioned baseball being played once more at the site where Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron and numerous other legends of the game once played and practiced.”

Dugan, who died in 2021, led the effort to gain public approval of the bonds to build the five-field complex.

Dugan and the Friends of Majestic Park were “enthusiastic supporters of the idea, and the Friends continue to support Majestic Park and provide funds to provide uniforms and equipment for kids who need support,” the release said.

“The ARPA award is physical evidence of the fact that Majestic Park has been a grand slam home run for Hot Springs,” Phillips said.

“One, it brought youth baseball back to full flower for the kids of Hot Springs. This spring we had a full schedule of youth league baseball for our kids, and the fall youth schedule is filling up fast.

“Two, it has attracted a full schedule of tournament competition all this summer.

“Three, it has brought hundreds of visitors to the city to enjoy our lodging, dining and attractions.

“Four, the award recognizes our heritage as the Birthplace of Major League Baseball Spring Training and our city’s commitment to preserving that heritage.”

“I am so pleased that ARPA has recognized the hard work Derek and his team have put in to make Majestic Park a showcase for Hot Springs. They have done a great job,” Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said in the release.

“We also thank the Oak-lawn Foundation and our other sponsors for their generous support of the Majestic Park project from the very beginning. This award is testimony to the value of that support.”