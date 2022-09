MALVERN 59, GLEN ROSE 20

MALVERN – Jalen Dupree carried 13 times for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns to catapult Malvern (2-0) to a convincing victory over its Hot Spring County neighbors.

Dupree also caught 4 passes for 117 yards and 1 touchdown as the Leopards erased an early deficit. Cedric Simmons completed 8 of 12 passes for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 70 yards and 3 scores.

Dante Cagle added 123 yards on the ground and scored twice for Malvern.