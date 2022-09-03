Police beat: Man arrested in 2 sexual assaults

Man arrested in 2 sexual assaults

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man who is charged with two felony sexual assault counts, according to an arrest report.

John James, 38, of Little Rock, was arrested on an active warrant for two felony counts of sexual assault. No further details were included in the report.

Charges filed in shotgun accident

A Little Rock man faces a felony gun charge after he reportedly dropped off a man he accidentally shot at a hospital, according to an arrest report.

Police around 7:20 a.m. Thursday arrested Tyler Hargo, 25, who allegedly fled from officers after leaving a gunshot victim at St. Vincent hospital.

Hargo initially gave police a false name, but eventually told officers he owned the sawed-off shotgun that he shot the victim with, and the victim told police it was an accident, the report states.

Hargo is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a certain person and misdemeanor charges of fleeing and obstructing.