Man carrying gun arrested in police station, officers say

A man was in custody Friday night after he entered the lobby of the Benton Police Department with a gun, but no one was injured in the confrontation, according to a news release from the agency.

It was unclear why the man, who was not identified, brought a gun into the department around 4:30 p.m. Details of the incident were scant.

Multiple officers responded and negotiated with the man before his arrest, the release states. It was unclear what charges, if any, the man was facing.

A phone message left with a police department spokeswoman around the time of the incident was not returned.

A post in a Facebook group that monitors police and fire department dispatch reports listed that an "active shooter" with a gun to his head was in the department.