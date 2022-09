MAYFLOWER 35,

DREW CENTRAL 6

MAYFLOWER – Noah Gailey accounted for four touchdowns to lift Mayflower (1-1) to a rout of Drew Central.

Gailey had 2 rushing scores and 2 passing scores, including a 29-yard touchdown to Sean Graaf, for the Eagles, who had 327 yards of total offense.

Mayflower also forced four turnovers, with Frankie Fennell coming away with an interception and a fumble recovery.