MELBOURNE 34, LONOKE 33

LONOKE – Trey Wren completed 23 of 31 passes for 361 yards and 4 touchdowns to carry Melbourne (2-0) to a slim victory.

Wren also had a rushing score for the Bearkatz, who got standout performances from several players. Carter Bray caught 2 touchdown passes while also intercepting a pass. Robert Langston had 101 yards receiving with a score, and Grant Wren hauled in 10 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown for Melbourne.