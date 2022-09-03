A Turkish pop singer could face up to three years in prison after being indicted Friday for “inciting hatred and enmity” over a joke she made about the country’s religious schools. Singer-songwriter Gulsen — whose full name is Gulsen Colakoglu — was jailed last week but released four days later and placed under house arrest. The charges stem from a joke she made during a concert in April, quipping that one of her musician’s “perversion” came from attending a religious school. A video began circulating on social media, with a hashtag calling for her arrest. The 48-page indictment has 702 complainants, including individuals, a pro-government women’s rights organization and a religious school association. In her statement to the police, Gulsen said she had joked with a band member whose nickname is “Imam” who didn’t actually attend a religious school. “I never said this to insult or denigrate students … or a segment of our country. My respect for all values and sensitivities of the country is eternal,” she said. The 46-year-old was previously a target in Islamic circles for wearing revealing stage outfits and for unfurling an LGBTQ flag at a concert.

Lynne Spears wants a word in private with daughter Britney Spears after the pop superstar talked further about the conservatorship that ruled her life for 14 years. She this week talked of feeling “victimized” and “traumatized.” In a 22-minute voice memo on her You-Tube page, Spears spoke about feeling controlled by her father and how her mother — specifically her complacency — contributed to her distress. “You also gotta understand, it’s like, you know, 15 years of touring and doing shows, and I’m 30 years old under my dad’s rules,” the star said in the clip, which was deleted but can be easily found on YouTube. “And all of this is going on and my mom’s witnessing this and my brother’s witnessing and my friends are witnessing it, and they all go along with it.” Spears recalled missing out on parties and drinks with friends and having no access to her own money and car keys. While she mentioned her father, Jamie Spears, numerous times, she said it was her mother’s idea to place her under a conservatorship and she “actually helped him follow through and made it all happen.” She also called out her mother for sidestepping reporters’ questions about her condition and failing to secure legal aid. Lynne Spears said she wants to work it out in private. She shared a throwback photo of her with her daughter on Instagram, and captioned it, “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” She continued: “Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.” Britney Spears made a triumphant return to music last week with “Hold Me Closer,” a duet with Elton John that marked her first song in six years.

This April 12, 2018, file photo shows Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)





