USDA conducting Agriculture Census

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is collecting agricultural data on farmers and ranchers in every state, county and territory this fall.

The USDA will mail the 2022 Census of Agriculture to millions of agriculture producers across the 50 states and Puerto Rico in phases, starting with an invitation to respond online in November and sending paper questionnaires in December.

Farm operations of any size urban or rural that produced, sold, or normally would have sold $1,000 or more of agricultural products this year are to be included in the census.

The census is used to inform policy and farm programs and services that help food producers and rural communities, according to a USDA news release Monday.

The agriculture census is conducted every five years by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

For more information, visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus or call (800) 727-9540.

-- Cristina LaRue

Chinese plan in N.D. under federal review

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Federal authorities reviewing a Chinese company's purchase of land in North Dakota for a wet corn milling plant say more information is needed before they can decide whether the project might be detrimental to national security.

Fufeng Group's planned $700 million project in Grand Forks is near a U.S. Air Force base, prompting opponents to raise concerns about potential for espionage.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States told Fufeng in a letter this week that the information the company has provided is "insufficient." The company said in a statement that it has been "open and cooperative" with U.S. officials and will comply with the government's request for more information.

Grand Forks City Administrator Todd Feland said Friday that infrastructure work being done by the city for the project would be halted until the review is complete. He said the review is expected to take up to three months.

"I think it's going to be one of the most highly scrutinized projects from a national security perspective through this process, which is good for everybody," Feland said.

Amid growing opposition toward the project, Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer -- all Republicans -- pressed the U.S. government in July to expedite a review to ensure it doesn't pose a risk to national security.

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes day down by 7.04

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 791.81, down 7.04.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services fell 6.5% this week.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.