North Little Rock man sentenced to 15 years for abduction, sexual assault

A 47-year-old North Little Rock man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a North Little Rock woman while posing as a police officer has accepted a 15-year prison sentence.

Sentencing papers filed Thursday show George Earl Key Jr. pleaded guilty to kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault for the New Year's Day attack in exchange for the 15-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton.

Court filings show the woman's 23-year-old boyfriend called police about an hour before sunrise Jan. 1 to report he'd been assaulted and his girlfriend abducted by a man who claimed to be a police officer.

The man said the couple, who were homeless, had been sleeping in their car behind Sherwin-Williams Paint Store on 4827 John F. Kennedy Blvd. when someone with a flashlight woke them up and ordered them out of the vehicle. The assailant then bound them with zip ties, put the 45-year-old woman back in the car and drove off, the man said. The man said he was able to break free of his bonds to call for help.

Police found the woman and her car in the parking lot near the Hobby Lobby down from the paint store, where she told detectives that she'd been sexually assaulted by the attacker before escaping.

The woman said her abductor had driven her around while repeatedly groping her and that she had tricked him into cutting her free by telling him she needed to urinate. Once outside the car, the woman said she punched the man in the face and drove away.

In the car, police found a backpack containing zip ties, a cellphone and Key's identification, court filings show. The couple were able to confirm the photo on the identification was the man who had attacked them.

About five hours after the couple were attacked, police got a call from Key, at a Vine Street residence, who reported he had been robbed by two men behind the Sherwin-Williams and the thieves had taken his backpack.

Court filings show Key told investigators he had been "dumpster diving" behind the paint store when a car drove up and two men got out, one of whom threatened him with a crowbar. He said the men made him get into their car and they drove around for some time before they released him.

Challenged by detectives, Key admitted he was lying, admitting he had accosted the couple after finding them sleeping behind the paint store. He said he wanted to see what it was like to be a police officer. Key also said he drove off with the woman because he wanted to teach the couple a lesson for sleeping in their car behind the store.

Key further described how he bound the couple with the nylon ties but denied any sexual contact with the woman, court filings show. He said he'd cut the woman free when she asked to be able to urinate, saying she had punched him then drove off.

Key said he'd walked to the Vine street residence where he was staying and called police to report being robbed.

Under the terms of Key's plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Claire Maddox and public defender Ziasha Heardmon, the kidnapping count was reduced from a Class Y felony, which carries a potential life sentence, to a Class B felony with a 20-year maximum. A second kidnapping count representing the woman's boyfriend was dropped as a felony theft count and a misdemeanor charge of criminal impersonation.