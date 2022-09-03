Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Charles Goldman, 61, of 15082 Logan Cave Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Goldman was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Christine Branson, 38, of 2801 W. Wellington Circle in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Branson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kelly Main, 47, of 9652 Westview Drive in Houston, Texas, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Main was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Marvin Frazier, 52, of 3805 Lupine Way in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Frazier was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Daniel Campos-Cortez, 27, of 1394 Sunset Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Campos-Cortez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.