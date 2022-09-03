BOXING

Heavyweight Shavers dies

Earnie Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes, has died. He was 78. Former British boxer and close friend Kenny Rainford told The Associated Press in a telephone call from Liverpool, England, that his close friend died on Thursday in Virginia at the home of one of his daughters. Rainford said a funeral is planned for Sept. 17 in Warren, Ohio. Shavers was born in Garland, Ala., in 1944 and grew up in the Youngstown, Ohio, area. He didn't take up boxing until he was 22. Shavers fought from 1969-1995, which included two abbreviated returns from retirement. He finished 74-14-1 with 68 knockouts. Shavers lost a unanimous decision to Ali in September 1977 at Madison Square Garden in a fight for the WBC and WBA world heavyweight titles. In March 1979, Shavers beat Ken Norton by knockout in the first round, in what was considered one of his finest victories. Shavers later faced Holmes for the WBC heavyweight title in September 1979 in Las Vegas. Holmes won the bout by TKO in the bout stopped in the 11th round. Shavers did knock Holmes to the canvas in the seventh round.

BASKETBALL

U.S. drops game to Mexico

Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup in Recife, Brazil. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the U.S. with 14 points. Norris Cole scored 11 and Gary Clark grabbed 12 rebounds for the Americans. Both teams shot 39%. But the U.S. committed 18 turnovers to Mexico's 13, and was whistled for 22 fouls to Mexico's 15.

Celtics' forward tears ACL

The Boston Celtics said Friday that Danilo Gallinari tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing for Italy during a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia last month. Gallinari tore the same ligament in 2013. The Celtics didn't provide a timeline for the forward's return. But such injuries typically involve a recovery process of up to a year, meaning it would be unlikely for the veteran to play this season. The Celtics signed Gallinari, 34, to a two-year, $13 million contract in July. He averaged 11.7 points for Atlanta last season.

HOCKEY

Canucks, Miller reach deal

The Vancouver Canucks signed forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year, $56 million contract Friday. The 29-year-old Miller was Vancouver's leading scorer last season with 99 points on 32 goals and 67 assists in 80 games. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

GOLF

Gligic remains on top

Michael Gligic shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to maintain a two-stroke advantage at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at the Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind. Gligic is at 14-under 130, shots better than Kiradech Aphibarnrat (65), Byeong Hun An (65) and Will Gordon (66). Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria turned in a 71 and is at 6-under 138, leaving him in a tie for 28th. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) rebounded from Thursday's 74 with a 7-under 65 and is at 5-under 139. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) posted a 68 on Friday and is at 4-under 140. Zack Fischer (Benton) shot a 69 and is at 2-under 142.

Teen in front in Ohio

Lucy Li already is assured of an LPGA Tour card for next year. The 19-year-old Californian played Friday as though she is ready to join the big leagues even sooner. Li had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on the back nine and kept bogeys off her card the rest of the way for a 7-under 64 that gave her a two-shot lead in the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio. Another 19-year-old, Chinese rookie Ruoning Yin, and Carlota Ciganda of Spain each had a 69 to trail Li going into the weekend at Highland Meadow. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Friday and is at 5-under 137. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 72 and is at 2-under 140. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) fired a 72 for the second day in a row and missed the cut at 2-over 144. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) also finished at 2-over 144, as did Alana Uriell (Razorbacks).

McGowan leads in Denmark

English golfer Ross McGowan sunk a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the European tour's Made in HimmerLand on Friday in Farso, Denmark. McGowan, the first-round leader, started his second round also with a birdie on his way to a 6-under-par 65 and a total of 15 under at the HimmerLand course. He was one shot clear of compatriot Richard Mansell and Italy's Francesco Laporta, both of whom carded consecutive 64s. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 75 on Friday, finished at 4-over 146 and missed the cut.

Wolff's ace leads to 63

Matthew Wolff became a footnote in LIV Golf history with the first hole-in-one, an ace that carried him to a 7-under 63 and a one-shot lead over a pair of newcomers Friday in the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. One of those newcomers was British Open champion Cameron Smith, among six players who recently joined the Saudi-funded league. Smith broke a wedge with a shot from behind a tree that allowed him to save par, and he finished with a 45-foot eagle putt for a 64. Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who also signed with Greg Norman's league after he finished his PGA Tour season at the Tour Championship, and Talor Gooch also were at 64.