100 years ago

Sept. 3, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- Because of a series of thefts of the property of the local Machine Gun Company, Capt. Harry F. Wilson, commander of the company, announced today that a blanket warrant has been issued for the arrest of the entire company. Capt. Wilson said: "I regret very much that such action was necessary, but we expect to recover the property, which was taken or to send those guilty to the state farm."

50 years ago

Sept. 3, 1972

HUNTSVILLE -- Glen Haught, 66, and Larry Kelly, 33, who have been living at Haught's farm near here, were arrested last week on charges of making moonshine after Kelly allegedly kept telling police officers to stay away from the farm. Madison County Sheriff's department officers said it started two weeks ago when authorities stopped Haught's and Kelly's car. A gallon of untaxed liquor was confiscated, police said. ... Finally, McGee said, Kelly mentioned a moonshine still and said authorities had better not come up because "We got it hid real good." Late Thursday, sheriff's officers and the State Police obtained a warrant in Huntsville Municipal Court and raided Haught's farm.

25 years ago

Sept. 3, 1997

Lloyd George, a longtime state legislator from Danville, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in federal court in Little Rock to one charge of felony mail fraud. George, 70, acknowledged his role in a 1991 scheme to defraud the state by selling the Department of Correction an unsuitable irrigation system for $24,800 -- an amount equal to the price of some tractors George received for his farm near Birta. The proceedings before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody paused when Moody asked George if he was aware that by pleading guilty he was forfeiting his right to hold public office. After conferring anxiously with attorney Jack Lassiter for a few minutes, George acknowledged that he did. Asked outside court if he intended to resign his House seat, George referred all questions to his attorneys, Lassiter, Tom Tatum and Bob Compton. "This matter has developed very rapidly in the last few days," Lassiter said. "We're going to discuss that." Later at the state Capitol, George indicated he would remain a legislator. "Of course. Why not?" he asked.

10 years ago

Sept. 3, 2012

BELMONT, N.C. -- Four years ago, Arkansas Democrats arrived in Denver at their party's convention with divided allegiances but unified in grief. Delegates four years ago were split. Many were committed to Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, the former first lady of Arkansas, and many supported Barack Obama, who left Denver as the first black nominee from a major American political party and won the presidency. But party members said the political differences didn't matter compared with the sadness felt by both Clinton and Obama supporters from the Natural State. Less than two weeks before Democrats met in Denver to pick Obama, Arkansas' Democratic Chairman Bill Gwatney was murdered in his office. The delegates participated in convention activities, but they were in mourning. This year, they are ready to party. Although Obama is considered a long shot even by the state Democratic leadership to win Arkansas, Democrats from the state arrived in Charlotte, N.C., for this week's Democratic National Convention ready to rally their party members from the top of the ticket down to candidates for Quorum Court seats across the state. "The whole group is fired up," said Thurman Metcalf, a delegate from Rogers.