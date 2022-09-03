Painting exhibition on display at UAM

PARTERRE, an exhibition of paintings by Dan Charbonnet, can be viewed in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello during September.

"Charbonnet's art is grounded in the rudiments of painting," according to a news release. "He strives to achieve balance between process and application. For Charbonnet, the studio work, both as an object and compulsive action, is about being aware and being present. His creative process involves the distillation of experience and composing these moments into painting constructions. These arrangements of material, space and color pursue harmony and intention."

A Louisiana native, Charbonnet is a graduate of the University of New Orleans, where he received a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting. His works are in museums and private collections across the country including the New Orleans Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art, according to the release.

The exhibition is open to the public through the end of September. The gallery is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.; and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.