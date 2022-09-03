PHOTO GALLERY: Mill Branch Park, sewing at the Amazeum and consignment sale

Adam Walker (from left), a member of the Goshen Parks and Recreation Commission, points out details Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, of the newly dedicated Mill Branch Park to daughters Keira Walker, 5, and Arianna Walker, 7, during a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the park at the town’s community center in Goshen. The 104-acre park is the product of two years of work, largely on the part of volunteers and the city’s parks commission and is home to the original 1859 homestead of the first known European settlers in the area as well as many diverse natural features. Visit nwaonline.com/220903Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

