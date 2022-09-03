Physical Alma runs over Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Alma and Siloam Springs battled to a scoreless first quarter, but the second quarter belonged to the Airedales.

Alma scored four unanswered touchdowns before halftime to take a 25-0 lead before rolling to a 38-7 victory at Panther Stadium.

The Airedales rushed for 80 yards and passed for 36 more in the second quarter, and returned an interception for a touchdown.

"I tell you in the second quarter we did several good things, but I think the key to that whole thing was we were an extremely physical football team," Alma Coach Rusty Bush said. "I mean we were really knocking people around. And that was my challenge to them this week. We beat a good Van Buren football team [last week].

"I think people still don't believe that the Airedales are pretty decent, and like I told the kids, I think we just raised eyebrows last week and we wanted to make some noise with this win. We thought coming on the road, Siloam Springs at home, first game at home, if we could really come out and play physical and be explosive on offense we can make some noise in the 5A, and I think we did that."

Alma (2-0) engineered a 22-play, 94-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Carlos Gonzalez with 9:07 left in the second quarter to take a 6-0 lead.

The Airedales went up 12-0 with a 4-yard TD pass from Joe Trusty to Jackson Dailey with 5:05 left.

Brady Noyes returned an interception 16 yards for another score to go up 19-0.

Isreal Towns-Robinson scored a 1-yard touchdown go to up 25-0 before halftime.

Siloam Springs (0-2) got an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Still to Jonathon Graves in the third quarter.

Alma answered with a Towns-Robinson 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Gonzalez added a 1-yard score for Alma, which finished with 341 yards of offense.

Gonzalez ran 22 times for 98 yards, while Towns-Robinson had 13 carries for 97 yards and Trusty 10 carries for 59 yards. Trusty completed 8 of 12 passes for 79 yards.

Siloam Springs was limited to 152 yards of offense.

"They were more physical than us in the second quarter and fourth quarter," Siloam Springs Coach Brandon Craig said. "We played pretty solid football in the first quarter and third quarter. We're very inconsistent as a team right now in our assignments and physicality. Pretty much in all aspects of the game. We're looking to try to keep improving. We don't have a lot of depth or people we can swap in and out. So we've got to take the guys we've got and keep getting better."