The world in brief: Planes deliver aid to flooded Pakistan

Planes deliver aid to flooded Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness.

Two more planes from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar with aid were expected to arrive in Pakistan later Friday. A Turkish train carrying relief goods for flood victims was on its way to the impoverished nation, according to the Foreign Ministry.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Pakistan on Sept. 9 to tour flood-hit areas and meet with officials.

According to initial government estimates, the devastation has caused $10 billion in damage.

U.N. refugee agency spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said they were quickly releasing tents, as well as blankets, plastic sheets, buckets and other household items for flood victims.

The planes brought additional food items, medicine and tents. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif postponed the trip today to UAE to visit flood-hit areas at home.

The head of the U.S. military's Central Command, Gen. Michael Kurilla, called Pakistan's chief of army staff, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Friday, offering his condolences. Central Command said it will send an assessment team to Islamabad to see what support it can provide.

The United States announced $30 million worth of aid for the flood victims earlier this week.

On Friday, authorities were warning people in the district of Dadu in the southern Sindh province to move to safer places ahead of floodwater from the swollen Indus river that's expected to hit the region.

The military said rescuers, backed by troops, resumed operations early Friday. They are using boats and helicopters to evacuate people from remote regions and deliver aid.

Former president returns to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lanka's former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his home and office in a display of anger over the country's economic crisis, has returned to the country after seven weeks.

Rajapaksa flew into Colombo's Bandaranaike international airport Friday from Bangkok via Singapore. On July 13, the ousted leader, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard an air force plane for the Maldives, before traveling to Singapore from where he officially resigned. He flew to Thailand two weeks later.

Public anger ultimately forced Rajapaksa and his brother, the former prime minister, to step down. Many hold the once-powerful Rajapaksa family as responsible for severely mismanaging the economy and tipping it into crisis.

The economic meltdown has seen monthslong shortages of essentials such as fuel, medicine and cooking gas due to a severe shortage of foreign currency. Though cooking gas supplies were restored through World Bank support, shortages of fuel, critical medicines and some food items continue.

Turkish official's flight defies Greece

Turkey's defense minister was flown in an F-16 warplane over the Aegean Sea, a defiant gesture as the country is engaged in a deepening tussle over military use of airspace with rival and fellow NATO member Greece.

Hulusi Akar appeared Friday at a military ceremony in central Eskisehir province, where he vowed that Turkey had "always responded to this impertinence of Greece and we will continue to do so." He was accompanied by Air Force Commander Atilla Gulan.

Tensions between the two neighbors are on the rise again. Turkey in August accused Greek forces of locking radar on a Turkish jet and promised to send records of the incident to NATO. Greece denied the claim.

"Radar lock" means the radar system of a missile or fighter jet automatically follows a selected target, tracking its flight to be able to accurately strike.

Turkey has been seeking to upgrade its aging fleet of American warplanes after it was cast out of the program to help manufacture and buy the next-generation F-35 fighter.

The U.S. House in July proposed allowing President Joe Biden to sell Turkey upgraded F-16s on condition that Ankara won't deploy them for unauthorized territorial overflights of Greece. Turkey has declared it won't accept preconditions.

4 killed in Mexican soccer field attack

MEXICO CITY -- Four people have been killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico, according to state authorities.

The Morelos state prosecutor's office said in a statement the attack occurred Thursday in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting.

Gunmen in two vehicles fired on people gathered after a soccer match, the statement said. Local media reported at least eight wounded.

Yecapixtla Mayor Heladio Rafael Sanchez said via social media among those killed was 57-year-old Refugio Amaro Luna, a former mayor.





An affected boy walks along a muddy street after heavy rain in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)



