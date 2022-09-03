PREP FOOTBALL: Bixby rolls over Springdale Har-Ber

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber ran into a buzzsaw from Bixby, Okla., on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

The Oklahoma powerhouse won its 51st game in a row, routing the Wildcats 59-0.

The Spartans improved to 2-0 and added to their Oklahoma state record 11-man football winning streak.

"It's never routine," Bixby Coach Loren Montgomery said of the victory. "Winning is hard, and that's what we impress upon our kids. As soon as you start thinking of that [expecting to win], you're going to get knocked out."

Har-Ber fell to 0-2.

"They're a fantastic ballclub," Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said. "They came out with a great first punch, got up on us 14. They just make you pay for the littlest of mistakes. The kids played hard. I told our guys the sun's going to come up tomorrow."

Amid the Wildcats' struggles, Wood said quarterback Luke Buchanan and running backs Hudson Brewer and Trae Serrano showed promise in the ground game.

"Luke was really good with his feet," Wood said. "He did a really nice job running there. There was pressure pretty much most of the night on him and Rhett [Richardson] at quarterback."

Har-Ber's Billy Pack had an interception.

Spartans quarterback Connor Kirby threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to lead a balanced attack.

"We've got a lot of different personnel groups," Montgomery said. "I felt like we were able to run the ball pretty well at times."

Kordell Gouldsby had a touchdown reception and scored on a 50-yard run.

Bixby set the tone early, blazing down the field in five plays and scoring on a 32-yard pass from Austin Havens to Jakeb Snyder. The PAT made it 7-0 with 10:05 left in the first quarter.

The Spartans struck again on Kirby's 33-yard pass to Gouldsby. Levi Hoffman's extra point extended the edge to 14-0 at the 8:38 mark.

Colten Kaiser's 75-yard interception return on a deflected pass made it 21-0 after one quarter.

Kirby scored on a 4-yard keeper for a 28-0 advantage.

Bixby kept rolling, and it was 42-0 at halftime. A running clock was used in the second half.