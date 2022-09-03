PREP FOOTBALL: Cabot listens to coach’s message, gets physical against Bentonville West for 34-10 victory

CENTERTON -- Scott Reed and his coaching staff had a simple message for Cabot's football team this week -- get physical.

The Panthers took the challenge to heart and made Bentonville West pay for it Friday night with a convincing 34-10 victory over the Wolverines, Cabot's second victory over a 7A-West Conference team in as many weeks.

Cabot quarterback Abe Owen ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Panthers (2-0) controlled the game with a ground attack that compiled 324 yards. Evion Jimmerson had 143 yards on 18 carries to lead Cabot, while Keegan Vest added 82 yards on 11 carries and Owen finished with 75 yards on 11 carries.

"We felt like we left some stuff out there [last week], and I'm sure Fayetteville did, too," Reed said, referring to last week's win over Fayetteville. "Our message this week was about getting physical, and I thought our kids responded really well to it.

"Our kids were a lot more confident. I was very proud of our offensive line. I thought they did a great job run blocking and our outside guys, our skill kids, blocked well, which is good to see. That is going to be our MO, and we'll have to be that way to win games."

Owen capped Cabot's second possession with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, and it gave the Panthers a lead they never relinquished. West (1-1) made it a 7-3 game on Ethan Grigg's 26-yard field goal, then avoided falling behind further when Jimmerson lost the ball on a rush as he stretched toward the end zone and it went for a touchback.

But a quick three-and-out doomed the Wolverines, and the Panthers took over at that point. Owen scored a second time, this time on a 4-yard run, then hit Quinn Hawkins with a 50-yard touchdown pass to give Cabot a 21-3 halftime cushion.

"It was a total different team that what we played last week," West Coach Bryan Pratt said. "It's our job as coaches to figure out what we've got to do to try to improve. That was not anywhere close to the caliber of team that we are, and I'm at a little bit of disbelief that it went the way it did. But it is what it is."

Pratt said his team found out Wednesday that it would be without starting tailback Carson Morgan because of an illness, and the Wolverines' ground game suffered. West had only 78 rushing yards, 63 on its final drive, including a 5-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Dalton Rice with 55 seconds remaining.

Cabot, meanwhile, pounded the Wolverines with a 12-play, 69-yard drive on its first possession of the second half, with Owen scoring from 6 yards out on a fourth-down play. The Panthers' final touchdown came on Garrett Leidy's 1-yard run with 4:53 remaining after Collin Olivi intercepted a West pass in the end zone to end a scoring threat.