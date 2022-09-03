PREP FOOTBALL: Delay doesn’t slow Booneville

BOONEVILLE -- The game Friday night was delayed by an hour because of weather, but that didn't slow down the Booneville Bearcats when they finally got on the field.

Booneville scored early and often to pull away for a 35-7 victory against Ozark in a rivalry game at Bearcat Stadium. The victory made it three in a row in the series for the Bearcats. Booneville's Dax Goff led the way with 135 rushing yards on 10 carries with 2 touchdowns.

"He is really starting to figure it out and come into his own," Booneville Coach Doc Crowley said. "I'm glad he is a Booneville Bearcat. We are battling the injury bug at the running back position. He really stepped up for us."

Goff got the scoring going for the Bearcats. After Booneville forced a three-and-out on defense on the opening drive, Goff returned a punt for a 58-yard touchdown and Booneville didn't look back after that.

Booneville took a 21-0 lead into halftime with the help of its offense, defense and special teams all making big impacts.

Goff kicked it off with the special teams return for a score aided by the defense getting a stop.

After another three-and-out stop on defense, Booneville took a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Bearcats opened the drive with back-to-back passes. The drive was capped with a 5-yard touchdown rush from Cody Elliott.

Elliott found the end zone again to take a 21-0 lead at the end of first quarter. He rushed for 23 yards on his second score.

Ozark was limited to 19 yards on 22 plays in the first half, but the Hillbillies had two opportunities to score before the break. M.J. Parker had a 67-yard kickoff return that put the ball at the Booneville 10. But Ozark turned the ball over on downs.

The Hillbillies turned the ball over on downs at the Bearcats' 20 on their final drive of the first half. Ozark had an additional scoring opportunities falter in the second half. They turned the ball over on downs again in Booneville territory.

"The defense was unbelievable tonight," Crowley said. "That is the defense we have been expecting. I'm so proud of those guys and the staff, who had them ready to go."

Elliott finished with 64 yards on 10 carries with 2 touchdowns. He was a big part of the running game for the Bearcats.

"Cody has been waiting his time behind some good running backs," Crowley said. "He had his time to shine tonight. He is showing he has plenty of talent and will be a big part of our backfield this year."

Booneville kept its offensive success going in the third quarter. Goff took the first play of the second half for a 76-yard touchdown run and a 28-0 lead. He then opened the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown rush to make it 35-0.

The Booneville defense had plenty of success in the first half getting stops, but it made its fair share of plays in the second half as well. Dylan Todd had an interception for the Bearcats.

Ozark was able to avoid the shutout on the final play of the game. Gunner Williams rushed for a 59-yard touchdown.