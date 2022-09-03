PREP FOOTBALL: Fast start leads Fayetteville to win over NLR

FAYETTEVILLE -- When Fayetteville lost to Cabot in the season-opener a week ago, the result didn't settle well.

The loss came after a slow start, which included the Panthers scoring from the first play from scrimmage. Bulldogs quarterback Drake Lindsey and his teammates made sure to not make the same mistake again.

Fayetteville (1-1) took it to the Charging Wildcats from the start Friday night at Harmon Field. Lindsey threw for all four of his team's touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a 28-10 victory.

"I think that was the biggest part of our preparation, was starting fast and getting ready to go from the get-go," Lindsey said. "We didn't finish the way we'd like, but we're a young group and we're trying to figure out how to put all the pieces together."

North Little Rock (0-2) had no answers for the junior quarterback early on. Lindsey and receiver Lach McKinney connected for back-to-back scores on consecutive Bulldogs drives -- from 19 and 14 yards.

The duo has a unique relationship.

"We go back to third grade," Lindsey said of McKinney. "He used to be the quarterback, and I used to be the receiver. We just flipped. We click out there on the field, and it's pretty wild to see how we've grown."

The next Fayetteville drive, Lindsey took a third-and-14 snap and threw deep for Kaylon Morris on a 60-yard score.

Bulldogs junior defensive back Isaiah Taylor picked off North Little Rock quarterback Malachi Gober the next drive, setting Fayetteville up with prime field position. Lindsey went 3 of 3 on the ensuing drive, capped with a 26-yard pass to a wide-open Greyson Garrett in the end zone.

"He's special," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said pf Lindsey. "He has the ability to do a lot of things that make him really, really good. Our kids understand our scheme with where they're supposed to be and how they're supposed to do things."

North Little Rock scored with 4:01 left in the first half on a 35-yard field goal by Devin Jackson.

The Charging Wildcats tacked on a late touchdown with 6:10 left on Torrance Moore's 10-yard touchdown run.

Dick credited his defense for staying locked in for the game's entirety.

"We talked all week long about growing up as a young football team," he said. "Now we just have to finish. Our defense played lights out. I don't know how many yards they had, but only 10 points. Amazing job by them against a really athletic football team that's going to do really big things. Just super proud of our kids, how they bounced back."

He said despite not scoring any points outside the first quarter, his team took a step in the right direction.

"It's a mark of a young team," Dick said. "They've got to grow up, like we grew up some from last week to this one, but now we've got to figure out how to finish. It's a step-by-step process and they're learning that. It was evident this week with how we started now we just have to finish going into week three."

Lindsey finished 22 of 40 for 379 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception.

"It's awesome," he said of leading the Bulldogs. "I had a knee injury freshman year and I've been dreaming of these type of moments that are here."

North Little Rock had won the two previous matchups, including a 14-7 game in 2021. The loss sparked a nine-game winning streak for the Bulldogs, who lost to Bryant in the Class 7A state title game.

Fayetteville will hit the road for a battle with Fort Smith Southside next week, while North Little Rock will host Little Rock Parkview on Sept. 16.