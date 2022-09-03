PREP FOOTBALL: Greenwood extends streaks with win over Northside

GREENWOOD -- Winning streaks die hard in Greenwood.

The Bulldogs completed a wild comeback on Kane Archer's 39-yard desperation pass to Grant Karnes as time expired to lift Greenwood to a 56-53 win over Fort Smith Northside at Smith-Robinson Stadium on Friday night.

Greenwood extended its winning streak to 14 straight in home openers and 51 straight overall at home.

Friday's win, though, looked very unlikely for the Bulldogs.

Northside led by 18 points twice in the fourth quarter, first at 46-28 with 7:04 left after Pum Savoy hit DaMari Smith for a 27-yard touchdown and at 53-35 with 4:02 left when Savoy took a quarterback draw straight up the middle 64 yards for a touchdown.

Five plays later, Archer, a freshman subbing for injured senior starter Hunter Houston, hit Peyton Presson for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 3:07 left to draw the Bulldogs within 53-42.

Northside ran three plays and punted to Greenwood with 1:20 left.

Archer completed four passes for 60 yards before Javon Williamson scored on a 1-yard run through the left side with 15 seconds left. Archer converted the two-point conversion to narrow the deficit to 53-50.

Evan Williams recovered the onside kick for Greenwood at the 45, and Archer scrambled to the 39 with seven seconds left.

He then launched the deep pass down to the left sideline where Karnes caught the ball at the 5 and lunged in the end zone as time expired.

"It was a Hail Mary, and I knew it was coming to me," Karnes said. "He threw it outside shoulder perfect. I knew I had to hurry and turn and get in. It worked."

The final score was Greenwood's only lead of the game.

"Bulldog pride," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "We talked about Bulldog pride and energy all week. It was our theme. I'm so proud. I'm not proud that they won the game, I'm proud that they never gave up. It's special."

Northside led 27-7 after the first quarter, racking up 212 yards, and using a 89-yard fumble return by Smith.

Greenwood trimmed Northside's lead back to 27-21 at the half.

Both teams scored in the third quarter before Northside took a 39-28 lead with 8:29 left on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Savoy to Smith.

Archer completed 20 of 29 passes for 262 yards with touchdowns of 8 yards to L.J. Robins in the third quarter, 40 yards to Karnes and 4 yards to Presson in the fourth quarter before the game winner.

Houston completed 17 of 20 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Karnes finished with nine catches for 228 yards. Aiden Kennon had 12 catches for 123 yards.

Greenwood had 83 plays for 594 yards, including 196 yards in the fourth quarter.

Northside finished with 63 plays for 568 yards.

Savoy threw for 256 yards and ran for 160 yards on 15 carries.