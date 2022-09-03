PREP FOOTBALL: Southside bounces back with big win

FORT SMITH -- After a tough season-opening loss, Fort Smith Southside bounced back in a big way, dominating Van Buren 47-32 on Friday night at Jim Rowland Stadium

The Mavericks (1-1) rolled up over 400 yards of offense in the win. Running back Isaac Gregory rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback George Herrell passed for 156 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown.

"Our offensive line really dominated tonight. They had complete control of the game," Southside Coach Kim Dameron said. "Isaac did a great job running the ball, George did a good job getting the ball where it needed to go, and our receivers did a good job as well. Isaac has a lot of speed and elusiveness."

The Mavericks, who lost last week to Fort Smith Northside, built a 30-10 halftime lead that would expand to 40-10. The Pointers (0-2) made a late rally in the fourth quarter but would only get as close as the final score.

"Once it was 40-10, I wanted to make sure we got other kids in the game," Dameron said. "They deserved to be rewarded for how hard they practiced this week. We did do a good job on onside kicks. We were three-for-three on recovering. We work on that. It's extremely important to execute and it is how you win games."

The Mavericks started the game with 16 unanswered points, including nine points in 48 seconds. Leading 7-0, two Southside defenders tackled Van Buren running back Cameron Keller in the end zone for a safety and a 9-0 lead. After the ensuing kickoff, Harrell found a wide-open Grayson York for a 51-yard touchdown for a 16-0 lead with 45 seconds left.

Not only did the defense force a safety in the first quarter, but Southside defensive back Devin Huggins had two interceptions in the quarter.

"We showed some improvement defensively from a week ago," Dameron said. "We still have a lot of work to do . We got to get better tackling."

The Pointers trimmed the deficit to 23-10 late in the first half on a 30-yard interception return by Jacob Mendoza. The Mavericks, though, answered with 17 unanswered points to build the 40-10 advantage.

Gregory scored on a 15-yard run with 2:48 in the second quarter, then opened the second half with a 3-yard touchdown for a 37-10 advantage. Jackson DeLassus booted a 25-yard field goal with 1:09 left in the third quarter for a 40-10 Southside lead.

"We were happy with the way we scored points and kept drives alive," Dameron added. "It was good to see us play like that."

The Pointers got three fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Elijah Johnson, including two to receiver Trenton Cooley. Cooley would also add a pair of two-point conversions runs to make the game a two-score game.

