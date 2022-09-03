PREP FOOTBALL: White runs for three TDs, passes for three more as Little Rock Christian rolls over Shiloh Christian in battle of Arkansas’ top teams





SPRINGDALE -- Walker White flashed a little smile in his postgame interview after leading Little Rock Christian to a 49-14 win Friday night.

The junior quarterback had plenty of reasons to celebrate. He accounted for six touchdowns against Shiloh Christian in a nonconference clash of tradition-rich football programs.

"We knew this was going to be a hard game," White said. "We've been preparing for about two weeks for this game because we knew how big of a game this was. I mean it was a big game for social media. For us, it was just another game."

White might have downplayed the significance of the game, but he also knew he was playing in front of University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, who was on the sidelines looking on as the 6-4 junior put on a show with his arm and his legs.

White was 15-of-25 passing for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran 10 times for 87 yards and 3 more scores, the last a 34-yard dart and dash that left multiple Shiloh Christian defenders grasping at air.

"I mean, you've got to play with a little swagger sometimes," White said. "A lot of times I don't really show anything, but we had just got the momentum back and I was just trying to fire up my team. It's just fun to have a little fun sometimes. I can't do too much because they'll pull the flag, but a little gesture here and there isn't too bad."

While White was wheeling and dealing on offense, it was the Warriors' defense that set the tone in the mercy-rule win. Little Rock Christian (2-0) shut down Shiloh Christian's high-flying offense for the most part. The Warriors gave up 104 yards on the ground and 166 in the air.

The game ultimately turned into a runaway in the second half, but the outcome might have been a little different if not for 1 yard of artificial playing field near the end of the first half.

After Shiloh Christian (0-1) had pulled within 28-14 with 1:53 left in the half on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Eli Wisdom to Bo Williams, the Saints came away with a huge turnover as Bodie Neal stepped in front of a White pass near midfield and returned the interception to the Warriors' 8.

After an incompletion, Williams ran twice for gains of 4 and 3 yards to the Little Rock Christian 1. On fourth down, Wisdom tried a midline keeper and was swallowed up by the Warriors' defense short of the end zone that turned the momentum completely around.

"That was the pivotal part of the game," Warriors Coach Eric Cohu said. "They had the momentum there in the second quarter. They scored twice on us. They got the big pick and could have gone into the half only down seven. I thought that was the biggest play of the game."

Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway agreed.

"It was huge, just a big stop by them," he said. "I felt like if we get the score there and make it a one-score game, we could get some of the momentum back. But hat's off to them for making that play."

Little Rock Christian also turned on a powerful run game in the second half with sophomore Ronny Anokye plowing for 85 of his team-high 122 yards in the final 24 minutes. Anokye capped off the Warriors' opening drive of the second half with a 10-yard touchdown run that gave his team a 35-14 lead and effectively sealed the win.

The Warriors jump into 6A-West Conference action next week on the road at Lake Hamilton, while Shiloh Christian will travel to Tulsa Victory Christian.





Shiloh Christian’s Bo Williams (21) has the ball punched out of his hands by Little Rock Christian’s Trey Howard on Friday. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)







Little Rock Christian’s Tate Collins (right) squeezes by Shiloh Christian’s Dax Widger for a score Friday at Champions Stadium in Springdale. More photos at arkansasonline.com/93lrcsc (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)







The Shiloh Christian band performs before the Saints’ 49-14 loss to Little Rock Christian at Champions Stadium in Springdale. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)





