Red Devils hold off Cobras in short win

MOUNTAIN PINE -- Fountain Lake never saw the second half in the Cobras' inaugural 8-man football game.

Mountain Pine took a 22-14 decision over cross-county rival Fountain Lake after the game was called during halftime following several lightning delays.

"I feel bad for us and for Fountain Lake," Mountain Pine Coach Daryl Scott said. "They wanted to play, too."

The Red Devils (1-0) have been in the 8-man state championship game the past two seasons and faced off against Fountain Lake (0-1), which is its first year at the 8-man level.

With 9:59 left to go in the first quarter, Mountain Pine's Jonah Wilburn completed a pass to Jayden Walker for a 40-yard touchdown.

Wilburn would have three passing touchdowns, 150 passing yards and 30 yards on the ground for the Red Devils.

After the touchdown, Mountain Pine went for an onside kick and gave Fountain Lake great field position from the Cobras' 48.

With 6:54 left to go in the first quarter, the Cobras answered witha score after a 40-yard pass from quarterback Abe Rose to Evan East set up a 2-yard touchdown rush from Abram Davis.

Mats Koller, an exchange student from Germany, made the extra point to make the game 8-7 in favor of Mountain Pine.

Davis would have 45 yards, one touchdown and three tackles on the night for Fountain Lake.

"It looked like we might have had a little scared in us there," Scott said about his team taking on Davis. "Looked like we did the 'ole' technique. 'Ole' and let him go. 'I don't want to get ran over by this big guy.' We are going to have to toughen up and understand sometimes we are going to face these big backs. You have to just take them down."

With 5:58 to go in the first quarter, the Red Devils would take a 14-7 lead on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Wilburn to Keelan Dobbins. Dobbins took it in untouched for the score.

"My impact players are Isaiah Miles, Jonah Wilburn and Keelan Dobbins," Scott said. "They all hooked up a few times. We had some long passes. Jonah even got Jayden Walker. They did a great job tonight offensively."

Dobbins would end with 74 receiving yards, one touchdown and a sack.

"On defense sophomore Zyon Wyatt," Scott said. "He is a defensive lineman for us. He is tough to handle. He is pretty amazing."

After the Dobbins touchdown, the Red Devils recovered an onside kick with 5:58 to go in the first quarter right at the 50-yard line and set themselves up to take a big lead early. Mountain Pine attempted an onside kick after every possession.

Scott said he does not have a policy to onside kick every time but, he did not know much about Fountain Lake's speed, and he did not want to give them a chance to run something back. In 8-man football, a kick return for a score can be easier.

Wilburn connected with Miles on a 31-yard touchdown, and the Red Devils tacked on a two-point conversion to take a 22-7 lead with 2:42 left to go in the second quarter.

Miles is committed to Hendrix to play football next fall.

Fountain Lake responded when East took a 60-yard touchdown handoff untouched for the score with 1:46 left to go in the second quarter. Koller set the final with an extra point.

East ended the game with a touchdown and 100 receiving yards for the Cobras.

After a penalty-stricken second quarter, the Red Devils led 22-14 at the half, and the game entered a lightning delay with seven minutes to go in halftime.

"We had the speed on them," Scott said. "They have been taught to hold and they grabbed us when they knew, so we should have scored a few more times. They have been coached pretty good not to give up anything deep."

Rose had 40 yards rushing and 40 yards passing for Fountain Lake in the half.

"On defense we made a lot of mistakes," Scott said. "Especially when we got tired. We made mental errors and stopped reading our keys. So we are going to harp on that big time this week in practice."

Junior linebacker Calob Roberts had five tackles for the Cobras.