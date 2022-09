ROGERS 49, TULSA BISHOP KELLEY 21

TULSA -- Behind a balanced passing and rushing attack, Rogers (2-0) dominated Tulsa Bishop Kelley in an interstate road duel Friday.

Dane Williams paced the Mounties by completing 23 of 28 pass attempts for 327 yards and 5 touchdowns, including 4 in the first half.

Jacob Jenkins gained 171 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts and caught 3 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Graycen Cash caught 9 passes for 176 yards and 2 two touchdowns.