Smackover scores late to edge Episcopal





This game was a trip back to salt tablets and two-a-days.

The Smackover Buckaroos overcame the Episcopal Collegiate Wildcats in the final minute for an 8-6 victory in a days-of-yore defensive struggle at Wildcat Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night.

"Our kids played extremely hard," Episcopal Coach Michael Carter said. "I hate to lose with a passion, but we got a taste of real football for a little while. We will learn from this, and we will be better for it."

Until fewer than 80 seconds remained, Smackover never had possession beyond the Episcopal 31 and had a total of 187 yards of offense.

Nursing a 6-0 lead, Episcopal senior quarterback Gray Lee took an intentional safety on 4th-and-15 from the Episcopal 4 with 1:29 left. However, junior Tanner Mitchell returned Episcopal's subsequent free kick 28 yards to put Smackover (2-0) at the Episcopal 23.

His team trailed 6-2, and three incomplete passes from senior quarterback Dkylan Hildreth left Smackover at fourth down with 56 seconds left.

With his final chance, Hildreth rolled right to search for a receiver. He found senior Darius Burgie near the 10. Burgie made the catch in full stride and dashed into the end zone. His touchdown completed the scoring. An interception by Smackover senior defensive back Devon Lofton stopped Episcopal's final drive.

"At this point in the year, in non-conference games, you want games like this," Smackover Coach David Osborne said. "You want to find out how tough your team is."

Defensive pursuit by both teams highlighted the first half when only Episcopal's return game could produce points.

A 31-yard punt return by senior Jack Harbour gave Episcopal (1-1) possession at the Smackover 29 late in the first quarter. A 15-yard run Lee on third-and-5 put Episcopal at the 11.

Two plays later, on 3rd-and-8 from the 9, Lee found Harbour for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Lee's conversion run failed, but Episcopal led 6-0 with 9:57 left in the second quarter.

A 39-yard punt return by Harbour, combined with a personal foul penalty, put Episcopal at the Smackover 10, but Lee was intercepted on second down by senior defensive back Daylon Curley at the 1 with 5:04 left in the half.

Episcopal, which had held Smackover to 59 yards of first-half offense, had a final shot at first-half points thwarted by Smackover junior defensive back Wyatt Parker's interception at the Episcopal 22 with 25 seconds left in the second quarter.

A pause for nearby lightning in the third quarter began at 8:39 p.m. Play resumed at 9:15. No rain fell on Episcopal's bright green grass.

"They did a really good job on their defensive scheme on us, and I thought our coaches did a good job on them, too," Osbourne said. "Both sides, all over the field, did great everywhere on defense, but for an offensive guy like me, it was tough."









