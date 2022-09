BATESVILLE SOUTHSIDE 28, BALD KNOB 0

BALD KNOB – Colby Harris had a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead Batesville Southside (1-1) to a 28-point thrashing.

Louis Calhoun also had a rushing touchdown, and Chase Duncan threw for 165 yards and a score for the Southerners. Jaylen Jennings caught Duncan's scoring toss while Chris Robinson had two sacks for the Southerners' defense.

Isaac Wallis and Andrew Plummer chipped in with sacks as well.