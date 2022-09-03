GOLF

Arkansas women fourth in Carmel Cup

The University of Arkansas women's team teed off the season at the Carmel Cup on Friday in Pebble Beach, Calif., as the Razorbacks sit in fourth place after the first round.

Arkansas shot an 11-over 371 and is five strokes behind third-place Oklahoma State (+6) and six ahead of Texas Tech (+17). Stanford and Texas A&M are tied for first place with a 2-under 358.

Miriam Ayora, who shot an even-par 72 in the first round, led the Razorbacks and is in a five-way tie for ninth place. She logged four birdies in the first round, three of which came on her front nine. Ayora is one stroke behind eighth place.

Reagan Zibilski and Ela Anacona follow with a five-way tie for 14th. Kendall Todd is a stroke behind a three-way tie for 21st and Kajal Mistry is in a three-way tie for 30th place.

The second round is today with the final round Sunday.

VOLLEYBALL

Hogs break record, sweep Alabama State

The University of Arkansas set a program record in team hitting percentage in its sweep over Alabama State at the Colorado State Tournament on Friday in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Razorbacks hit .536 as a team, which marks the first time that Arkansas has hit over .500 as a team in one match. Six Hogs hit over .500, which included new career highs for seniors Jill Gillen (.714) and Maggie Cartwright (.692). Gillen had a team-high 11 kills on 14 swings and Cartwright came in second with nine kills on 13 attempts with zero errors. No Razorback registered more than one error in the match.

Arkansas wraps up tournament action in Colorado today with a match against Florida Gulf Coast.

Red Wolves win two to start tourney

Arkansas State defeated Western Illinois and Alabama A&M on Friday to open the Skyhawk Invitational in Martin, Tenn.

The Red Wolves battled back to beat Western Illinois in five sets behind a season-high 14 blocks. Yazmyn Billings and Kyla Wiersema anchored the middle with 7 blocks each, while Lauren Musante added 5 blocks, 13 digs and 49 assists.

ASU had four players register double-digit kills, including Macey Putt with a team-high 19. Ilayda Dincer recorded a career-best 12 kills, while Wiersema added 11 kills on 19 attacks. Elise Wilcox also knocked down 11 kills and hit .500 and served a pair of aces.

Arkansas State hit a .357 clip to sweep swept Alabama A&M in the back half of the twin bill.

Putt led the way with 11 kills, while Musante handed out 25 assists to help guide ASU's attack. Defensively, the Red Wolves knocked down 6 blocks.

The Red Wolves swept Alabama A&M to wrap up the first day of the tournament.

ATU'S Merkel notches 2,000th career assist

Arkansas Tech senior setter Brianna Merkel picked up her 2,000th career assist on Friday as the Golden Suns dropped matches against Texas-Tyler and Texas A&M-Kingsville to open play at the Oklahoma Baptist Tournament in Shawnee, Okla.

In Tech straight-set loss to Texas-Tyler, Merkel recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 13 assists.

She followed that performance with 8 assists, 5 kills and 12 digs in the Golden Suns' three-set loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Arkansas Tech closes out the Oklahoma Baptist tournament today with matches against St. Edwards and Newman.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services