1. Use "cheap" to make the name of a fruit.
2. Use "hasten" to make the name of a capital city.
3. Use "valid" to make the brand name of a drug.
4. Use "stare" to make the name of a flower.
5. Use "face" to make a word meaning a small restaurant.
6. Use "canoe" to make a word for a body of water.
7. Use "strait" to make the name of a profession.
8. Use "ample" to make the name of a tree.
9. Use "cried" to make the name of a beverage.
ANSWERS:
1. Peach
2. Athens
3. Advil
4. Aster
5. Cafe
6. Ocean
7. Artist
8. Maple
9. Cider