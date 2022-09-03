1. Use "cheap" to make the name of a fruit.

2. Use "hasten" to make the name of a capital city.

3. Use "valid" to make the brand name of a drug.

4. Use "stare" to make the name of a flower.

5. Use "face" to make a word meaning a small restaurant.

6. Use "canoe" to make a word for a body of water.

7. Use "strait" to make the name of a profession.

8. Use "ample" to make the name of a tree.

9. Use "cried" to make the name of a beverage.

ANSWERS:

1. Peach

2. Athens

3. Advil

4. Aster

5. Cafe

6. Ocean

7. Artist

8. Maple

9. Cider