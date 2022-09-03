Buster has passed away. Excuse me: Buster the Wonder Dog, a big brown loverboy whose long life made happy two families, has gone on. Old age and leukemia got him.

His story with our family begins with the passing of my wife's mother some years ago. She was buried on a Saturday. On Monday, Buster was in the house.

My father-in-law, Courtney Renshaw of North Little Rock, was 91 at the time. Ninety-one! He might have been old, but he was wise. (Maybe the two go together.) He knew that with the passing of Marie after 63 years of marriage, he would need companionship.

There are other ways to say it: Purpose. A reason to get up in the morning. Creating a routine that filled the day. Friendship. Love.

Buster supplied all those things and more. Amusement. Laughter. Walks and hugs and belly rubs.

Mr. Renshaw and his namesake granddaughter Courtney went that Monday to the Sherwood Animal Shelter. He was looking for a small dog. But Buster leaned up again the fence to be petted. They couldn't resist. Buster had a history. He was part of a family that had another dog, but they didn't get along. Must have been the other dog's fault, because Buster got along with everyone else.

What did this dog look like? He was big. A full-sized light-brown critter with white paws and a white chest. Might have been a bit hound. Might have been a bit Rhodesian Ridgeback. Might have been a bit boxer. Might have put Heinz 57 in the rearview mirror.

Big? From the day he came into Mr. Renshaw's life, Buster got bigger. Surely every veterinarian has seen old folks' dogs who over time would become, oh, full-figured. Or as a construction worker said one day as I walked Buster in the neighborhood: "He sure is well-fed."

In addition to being a friend, Buster was a dedicated guard dog. One Sunday afternoon we were all startled to see a man run through the yard. Buster wasn't startled. He reacted instantly. Who knew a human could get over a chain-link fence that fast? Instinct told him that stranger needed to be straightened out. The police concurred, arresting the guy for trying to break into a nearby house.

Four years into the friendship between Buster and Mr. Renshaw, the latter took a turn. He was 95, still the sharpest and most energetic 95-year-old ever. Two walks a day had something to do with that. But time can't be evaded. Mr. Renshaw, a World War II veteran, architect and full-fledged member of the Greatest Generation, passed away. Before he died we were able to give him some Buster time at Baptist Hospital in North Little Rock. Bless the nurses.

Buster came to live with us, but we weren't really at a point in life where a pet was in the cards. It was in Buster's best interests to find a new family.

Along they came, a couple from Little Rock with two small children. They took Buster and he took them. Buster would lay under the table at breakfast, we were told, and the kids would put their feet on him. He always liked to be touched.

The bad news came the other day. It was time for Buster, the lovingest dog we'd ever known, to go.

Wherever that is, here's hoping he gets the belly rubs he deserves.

Frank Fellone is the former deputy editor for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.