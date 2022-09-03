Times turn tougher in tech’s new era

A year into the pandemic, Evan Spiegel was flying high. The chief executive of Snap Inc. said annual revenue growth of 50% or more was a "steady state opportunity" for the social media company, requiring no additional gains in audience or innovation.

These days, things are heading in a different direction. An ex-employee freshly let go from the company's research and development wing offered this apocalyptic view of its current status: "sinking and on fire."

On Tuesday, Spiegel announced that the parent company of the Snapchat app would be cutting about 20% of positions, making good on layoff plans that leaked to the media in early August.

Facing the chopping block are investments in gaming, third-party services and original content, as well as the company's camera-equipped drones and glasses. Two stand-alone apps the company owns, Zenly and Voisey, are also "winding down.

Snap isn't the only tech firm where workers are currently taking a beating. Meta Platforms Inc. -- the umbrella company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp -- has implemented a hiring freeze in certain divisions, as has Google Inc.

Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc. and Twitter Inc. have all gone even further and laid off staff, though none has cut its workforce as sharply as Snap. And tech stocks, which are part of many employees' compensation packages, are sinking.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, work-from-home went from a common part-time perk to obligatory. A hiring surge spurred by demand for digital products and e-commerce then left software engineers picking between competing job offers -- or even working multiple gigs at once -- while tech firms desperate to woo high-skilled staffers promised ever more generous perks, benefits and bonuses. All the while, tech stocks shot skyward.

Yet now, with belt-tightening on the rise, at Snap and elsewhere, that charmed lifestyle faces an uncertain future. Has the golden age of the tech job started to wane?

"I think the economic conditions are certainly starting to favor management over workers," said Nataliya Nedzhvetskaya, a University of California doctoral candidate whose research has looked at employee activism in the tech sector.

One indicator: recent efforts by big tech companies to push their employees back into brick-and-mortar offices. Apple will soon begin requiring workers to show up in person three days a week.

Other companies have adopted even stricter policies, eliminating remote work altogether. Tech mogul Elon Musk has taken a hard-line stance at his Tesla Inc. and says he'll be only slightly more lenient with Twitter employees if he ends up acquiring the social platform.

Working from home can now even mean taking a pay cut -- a norm that tech giants such as Google and Twitter led.

"It's very specific to the individual worker -- the role they're in, the skill set that they have -- in terms of the leverage they might have in their work-from-home situation," Nedzhvetskaya said. "I don't think you can say that's the same across the board for all workers in tech. But I certainly think there's more concern over job stability than there was even, you know, six months ago."

At tech firms where remote work is set to stay permanently, managers are cracking down on other fronts. Meta has been relatively vocal about embracing remote work in the long term. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is currently pivoting the company toward building a "metaverse" of immersive virtual worlds, and virtual offices are one of his favorite use-cases to talk up.

"Some types of work, especially software engineering, you can do pretty well from a lot of different places," Zuckerberg remarked during a recent interview with podcaster Joe Rogan. "Sometimes it's actually better to not be in the office, because then people aren't bugging you."

Yet amid economic struggles of its own -- a recent earnings report revealed a first-ever year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue -- Meta has cracked down on other covid-19 niceties.

Bonus vacation days introduced early in the pandemic are now being phased out, and the free laundry and dry cleaning services it once offered employees are long gone. In an internal call reviewed by The Verge, Zuckerberg warned that many employees haven't been working as hard as they'll soon need to be.

"There are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here," he told staff, adding that he'll now be "turning up the heat."

Those workplace changes reflect a shifting economic landscape. At many tech companies, once-skyrocketing stock prices are falling back to earth. Recent earnings reports from Twitter and Snap proved disappointing, and funding for startups has started to evaporate.

"Investor sentiment in Silicon Valley is the most negative since the dot-com crash," venture capitalist David Sacks tweeted in May.

Yet even as a pandemic-induced period of prosperity and flexibility wanes, tech remains, broadly, an industry with a lot of upside for workers. Many chalk that up to simple economics: There's a lot of demand for high-skill techies but relatively limited supply.

John Chadfield -- a secretary with United Tech and Allied Workers, a branch of the United Kingdom's Communication Workers Union -- said that the deficit in American tech workers gives them significant power to make demands about, for instance, whether they work from a cubicle versus a couch.

"Unemployment for these kinds of workers is still very, very low," agreed Louis Hyman, director of Cornell University's Institute for Workplace Studies. "Fundamentally, labor power comes from whether or not you can easily be replaced."

Information for this article was contributed by Jaimie Ding of The Los Angeles Times.