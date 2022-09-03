Today’s state college games

OTTAWA (ARIZ.) AT LYON

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville

RECORDS Ottawa 0-0; Lyon 1-0

COACHES Mike Nesbitt (28-9 in fifth season at Ottawa); Chris Douglas (3-13 in third season at Lyon)

SERIES Ottawa leads 2-1

LAST MEETING Ottawa piled up 486 yards of offense to cruise to a 76-10 victory on Sept. 4, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz.

NOTEWORTHY Quarterback Isaiah Bradford had two rushing touchdowns in Lyon’s 24-12 win over Missouri Baptist last week in the season-opener. … Ottawa is ranked No. 10 in the NAIA top 25. … Running back Marcelous Chester-Riley ran for 989 yards with 13 touchdowns last season for Ottawa, but he will have help in the backfield as Kristopher Ewens returns after sitting out the past two years. He rushed for 918 yards and six scores in 2019. … The Scots will at Wayland Baptist next week before returning home on Sept. 24 to play Oklahoma Panhandle State. … Mason Davis had 10 tackles, including three for losses, a week ago for Lyon. He, along with Zyon Lilly and Keidrick Wooten, were credited with sacks.

AUSTIN (TEXAS) AT HENDRIX COLLEGE

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, Conway

RECORDS Season-opener

COACHES Loren Dawson (36-76 in 13th season at Austin College; Buck Buchanan (47-38 in ninth season at Hendrix)

SERIES Tied 6-6

LAST MEETING Hendrix scored 35 points between the second and third quarters to pull away for a 49-31 victory on Feb. 27, 2021, in Conway during the spring season.

NOTEWORTHY Hendrix averaged 26.7 points last year and have quarterback Jacob Wood back after he suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth quarter of last year’s opener. … Tyler James threw for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns last season for Austin. The fifth-year senior also averaged 42.2 yards per punt. … Linebacker Mitchell Johnson accumulated 73 tackles last season for Hendrix. … Coach Loren Dawson has led Austin to 5-5 finishes in four of his previous 12 seasons. … Tajae White had 18 catches for 238 yards last season for Hendrix.

TEXAS COLLEGE AT ARKANSAS BAPTIST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Gryphon Stadium, Little Rock

RECORDS Texas College 0-0; Arkansas Baptist 0-1

COACHES Jarrail Jackson (0-0 in first season at Texas College); Richard Smith (record N/A in 15th season at Arkansas Baptist)

SERIES First meeting

NOTEWORTHY Atavian Ray rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 69-yard run for Arkansas Baptist in its 77-7 loss to Bethel (Tenn.) last week. … Jarrail Jackson was introduced as the new head coach at Texas College in May. Jackson was an all-Big 12 receiver and kick returner at Oklahoma from 1996-99. … Arkansas Baptist is playing the first of four consecutive games in Little Rock. … Texas College will host Langston University of Sept. 10 but will play its following four games on the road. … Hollis McCuien and Kamryn Dickerson both had six tackles to lead the Buffaloes last week.