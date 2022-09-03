Tools & Toys: Leather Honey Complete Leather Care Kit and Aquapaw Pet Feeding Mat





Leather Honey Complete Leather Care Kit

What's to love: The kit includes cleaner, conditioner and two lint-free towels, exactly what's needed to take care of a variety of leather items.

What does it do: The kit can be used to care for leather shoes, purses, car interiors and furniture. The cleaner and conditioner are nontoxic, help to control mildew and make the item water resistant. After cleaning the item and letting dry, apply the Leather Honey Conditioner, which will penetrate the leather and last up to six months. It is made without animal products, solvents or silicone and is safe around family and pets. Leather Honey is made in the USA. List price for the kit is $70.99. Visit leatherhoney.com for more information.

Aquapaw Pet Feeding Mat

What's to love: No more worrying about food and water slopped on the floor around a pet's bowl.

What does it do: Made from BPA-free silicone, these mats grip and help keep water and feeding bowls in place. A raised edge keeps any water or food that spills over the sides of the bowl from getting on the floor. The mats are easy to clean, just wipe clean or put in the dishwasher. The mats are available in gray or green in medium ($9.95) or large ($14.95.) sizes. For more information visit aquapaw.com.



