Toss Amazon’s union objection, official says

A federal labor official has recommended throwing out Amazon's objections to a labor union's historic victory at one of the e-commerce behemoth's warehouses in New York, the National Labor Relations Board said Thursday.

The official, known as a hearing officer, concluded in a report that Amazon's objections to the election should be set aside and that the Amazon Labor Union should be certified to represent workers at the warehouse, known as JFK8. A regional director of the labor board will issue a formal ruling in the coming weeks or months after considering the hearing officer's report.

Regional directors typically follow a hearing officer's recommendation in such cases, but Amazon could still appeal to the labor board in Washington if the regional director's ruling affirms the election result.

In April, the Amazon Labor Union became the first to win an election at Amazon, but the company has held up the proceedings in an objection hearing that dragged on for months. Amazon had accused a labor board regional office of being biased against the company.

Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said that the company was reviewing the report but that "we strongly disagree with the conclusion and intend to appeal."

The Amazon Labor Union said that it was pleased with the findings but that its members "understand that this is just the beginning of a much longer fight." It urged the labor board to certify the election results and require Amazon to negotiate with the union.

"After dealing with all of that virtual court, it feels good to finally have celebratory news," Chris Smalls, leader of the Amazon Labor Union, said in a statement. "We're hoping that the NLRB certifies it so we can get some rights in the building and protect workers in the building."

The news is a win for the organized labor movement, which has continued to work toward unionizing Amazon this summer. New organizing campaigns have sprung up in Kentucky, California, and North Carolina, and Amazon workers at a warehouse near Albany, N.Y., are scheduled to vote on unionization in the coming months.

Established labor unions such as the American Federation of Teachers have pledged to support Amazon Labor Union, which is a nascent, independent organization that has been spread thin in recent months as dozens of workers have accused Amazon of unfair labor practices. The union lost a second election at a smaller warehouse in New York.

Information for this article was contributed by Noam Scheiber of The New York Times. Editor's note: Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.