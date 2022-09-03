Trump White House counsel testifies

WASHINGTON -- Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone appeared before a federal grand jury Friday in Washington investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, spending 2½ hours in private with jurors and prosecutors.

Cipollone became the highest-ranking White House aide known to appear before the grand jury in the Justice Department's criminal investigation of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, including former President Donald Trump's actions, that culminated in the siege of Congress as lawmakers met to confirm President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Cipollone's deputy counsel Pat Philbin was expected to appear later Friday. The two attorneys received federal grand jury subpoenas about four weeks ago for testimony and documents about that day and events leading up to it, CNN first reported. Their expected appearance followed grand jury by former Vice President Mike Pence's former chief of staff, Marc Short, and attorney Greg Jacob.

It was not immediately clear what Cipollone or Philbin would discuss with the grand jury, and whether their testimony would steer clear of private presidential communications typically subject to executive and attorney-client privilege.

Cipollone has emerged as a key witness to and critic of conversations held by the Trump with private lawyers and others in his inner circle who allegedly sought to substitute allies for certified electors from some states Biden won; pressure the Justice Department to claim the election was rigged with fraudulent votes cast; or propose the seizure of voting machines by federal officials.

In testimony played at televised hearings held by the House select committee investigating events leading to the Capitol breach, Cipollone told investigators that he vigorously resisted efforts by Trump and outside advisers to undo the election. He said he, like former Attorney General William Barr, did not believe there was sufficient fraud to have affected the outcome of Biden's victory in any state.

Cipollone also has been described as opposing the sending of a letter drafted by attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark to officials in Georgia, falsely declaring that the Justice Department had "identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple states."

Cipollone told Trump that Clark's proposed letter was "a murder-suicide pact" that would "damage everyone who touches it," according to a deposition by then-Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue. In a call on Dec. 27, 2020, witnesses have said, Trump told acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen that he wanted the department to say there was significant election fraud, and said he was poised to oust Rosen and replace him with Clark, who was willing to make that assertion.

"Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen," Trump told Rosen, according to notes of the conversation reported by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump backed down after Rosen, Donoghue and Cipollone refused and said they and other senior government lawyers would resign en masse, participants have said.

Cipollone answered questions for eight hours earlier this year before the House Jan. 6 committee, following testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who described her boss as one of the last firewalls blocking Trump's efforts to subvert the election results.

She testified that on the morning of Jan. 6, Cipollone warned her in words she paraphrased as "'Please make sure we don't go up to the Capitol, Cassidy. Keep in touch with me. We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen.'"