It's official, the heat notwithstanding.

Football season has arrived. Friday night lights and Saturday morning tailgates will dictate family logistics across the South and Midwest for the next three months.

The Arkansas Razorbacks open their most anticipated season in a decade today, and that familiar game-week buzz is back. With thoughts turned to nickel backs and slot receivers, we were happy to stumble on a ranking of SEC schools by number of average television viewers per contest in 2021, as reported by The Athletic.

As football continues to drive the college athletics landscape--and the landscape isn't done shifting--it's interesting to see which brands actually are delivering viewers.

Turns out, despite being stuck in a small market and just having emerged from the worst five-year period in program history, Arkansas is more than pulling its weight. The Razorbacks were the fifth-most watched team last season in the SEC, averaging 2.03 million TV viewers per game.

That's more than traditional powerhouse LSU (1.9 million in a down year), former powerhouse Tennessee (1.51 million) and self-proclaimed powerhouse Texas A&M (1.86 million).

Arkansas was the 15th most-watched team in all of college football last fall, and one of just 34 teams to play in games that drew more than 4 million viewers. All this is a testament to the '21 team's "back from the dead" narrative, the persona of head Hog Sam Pittman, and Hog fans' noteworthy passion.

The long-awaited win over Texas A&M in Arlington drew 4.07 million viewers, and the close loss at Alabama was watched by a whopping 5.46 million. (We suspect the college football public remained skeptical of Arkansas going into the Texas game last year. The game still drew 3.36 million.)

And though it was the week's most-watched with almost five and a half million viewers, the Arkansas-Alabama game was just the 21st most watched college football game of the 2021 season. Baseball may still lay claim to "national pastime" status, but America's sport is football, and has been for a while now.

Granted, take all this with a grain of salt. Or a handful. Arkansas played what was thought by many to be the nation's most difficult schedule (again) last year, which undoubtedly helped draw eyeballs. Plus, blueblood programs command the prime viewing slots, relegating programs like that of Arkansas from 2017-19 to early kickoffs and satellite channels, and streaming numbers aren't always available. But the Hogs' showing in '21 is impressive, nonetheless.

Membership in the SEC is Arkansas' ticket to the big boy table in these unusual times for college sports. But television executives know that Arkansas, as a brand, can deliver viewers. With barely 3 million residents, Arkansas may not have the most TVs in the country--Little Rock represents the 57th largest market and northwest Arkansas the 99th--but the TVs that are here will be tuned to the Hogs.

We'll leave it for interested readers to look up which teams attracted the most TV viewers. But don't expect to see many schools at the top outside the SEC and Big Ten.

Arkansas, meanwhile, opens the new season on ESPN this afternoon in Fayetteville against Cincinnati. Last year, the Bearcats became the first non-Power 5 school to make the CFB playoff and like the Hogs, open the season ranked in the top 25.

Coach Pittman's bunch will have its hands full, with probably a couple million football fans tuned in to watch.