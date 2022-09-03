TWO RIVERS 20, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 6

PALESTINE – Two Rivers (1-1) evened its record for the season with a 14-point road win.

The win over Palestine-Wheatley (0-2) was the first Gators victory since 2018. Two Rivers opened the season last week losing to England 48-12.

The Gators took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a short run by senior quarterback Dominik Dailey. Palestine-Wheatley answered by tying the game at 6-6 with a touchdown run to end the first quarter.

Evan Crites put the Gators in front 12-6 just before halftime. Two Rivers added a final rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.