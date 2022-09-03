UALR researches anti-Islamic views

Ten undergraduates from across the nation spent their summer at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, interviewing Natural State Muslim leaders about anti-Islamic sentiment.

The research, examining "the scope and consequences of hate crime victimization in the South," was made possible with the help of a three-year, $324,987 grant from the National Science Foundation, an independent federal agency with headquarters in Alexandria, Va.

Interest in the program was high, according to Tusty ten Bensel, an associate professor and director of the School of Criminal Justice and Criminology. She and associate professor Robert Lytle, the school's graduate coordinator, are leading the project.

"We had close to, or over, 150 applications for 10 spots," she said.

Hailey Davis, a junior criminal justice major at the UALR, was the only in-state student selected.

"Hailey is a very bright student, one of our [criminal justice] majors. Top of her class. ... She's a delight, and she did very well," ten Bensel said.

Other undergraduate researchers came from Loyola University in Chicago, California Polytechnic State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Oklahoma, Wake Forest University, the University of Delaware and Florida State University, officials said. Two participants attend the University of Maryland.

A new group of undergraduates will be selected to do research next summer.

"The majority of our applications were from other states, so it would be great if we could have more of our Arkansas universities encouraging their students to apply," ten Bensel said.

The undergraduates lived on campus during the eight-week program, which ran from June 6 to July 29.

There was plenty to keep them busy.

"They had workshops and activities from 9 to 5, Monday through Friday," ten Bensel said.

During that time, they studied the "experiences, perceptions, and concerns of Muslims in Arkansas with regard to stigmatization and victimization based on religion," according to a description of the program.

Some of those interviewed described the "anti-Muslim sentiments that they're experiencing in Arkansas," ten Bensel said.

When they weren't doing research and collecting and analyzing data, they visited Arkansas landmarks, heard alumni presentations and received mentoring from five UALR criminal justice professors.

Davis said the program allowed her to conduct "research in the field."

"Instead of just, you know, learning about research in books and how it's conducted, I was able to be hands on," she said.

In future years, new groups of undergraduates will research "the extent and scope of anti-Muslim hate crimes in Arkansas, policies, procedures, and decision-making processes of the law enforcement who handle hate crime incidents in Arkansas, and perceptions of lawmakers as to the extent of hate crimes against Muslims, as well as the obstacles in passing hate crime legislation in Arkansas."

By the time it is finished, 30 undergraduates will have participated. Each of them receives a $4,800 stipend, plus free university housing and $2,400 for meals.

It was "very validating" to receive a major grant from the National Science Foundation, ten Bensel said.

"Hate crimes, across the country, are at the forefront of conversation and they were very intrigued with the proposal. They thought it was very timely and something that needed to be done," she said.

The university intends to publish some of its early findings by the end of the year, school officials said.

Nineteen hate crimes were tallied in Arkansas in 2020, according to data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

Of those, 13 were related to race, ethnicity or ancestry; two were the result of religious animus; and four were related to sexual orientation, the department said.

Of the religion-related hate crimes listed, one was due to anti-Jewish bias; the other was classified as "anti-other religion.'' Hate crimes in the U.S. often go unreported, FBI officials have said.