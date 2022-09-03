UAM, health system unveil nursing scholarship

Leaders of the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Drew Memorial Health System gathered at UAM for a scholarship signing Monday.

UAM Nursing program students pursuing licensure as registered nurses will be offered up to $7,500 per semester for up to four semesters. The funds will be used for tuition assistance.

The scholarship program is funded by the Drew Memorial Health Foundation, according to a news release.

Students must remain in good academic standing and maintain a full-time class load at UAM. DMHS will determine whether to fund the tuition assistance on a semester-by-semester basis, according to the release.

In exchange for a semester payment, the scholarship recipients will agree to provide licensed registered nursing services at DMHS immediately after licensure at a rate of one year for each semester paid.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the UAM Nursing program," said Scott Barrilleaux, chief executive officer of DMHS. "Given the current labor market, we have been looking for ways to be creative in recruiting and retaining talent. This unique partnership will provide high-quality nursing care to our hospital and community. We greatly appreciate the relationship we have with UAM, and we understand the value they bring to our community."

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss commended the agreement.

"This important partnership between UAM and Drew Memorial Health System exemplifies our commitment to provide quality health care services to our community and region," Doss said. "The UAM School of Nursing educates well-prepared nurses who are eager to serve. We thank the Drew Memorial Health Foundation for its support of these fine students."

The scholarship program begins in the fall 2022 semester. Applications are due to the administration office at DMHS before Sept. 6.

Details: UAM School of Nursing, (870) 460-1069.