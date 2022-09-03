UAPB adopts rules for athletic facilities

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has adopted a clear bag policy for all of its athletic facilities, including Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium, where the football team will kick off at 6 tonight against Lane College.

The following items will be permitted into UAPB athletic events but inspected at bag check locations prior to entry:

-- Any clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag no larger than 12 inches-by-6 inches-by-12 inches

-- Any clear plastic freezer bag 1 gallon or smaller

-- Small purses or clutch bags no larger than 5.5 inches-by-8.5 inches (approximately the size of a hand) with or without a handle or strap, in addition to one of the clear plastic bags

(Exceptions are typically granted for medically necessary items after proper inspection.)

Binoculars, phones, cameras and tablets can be carried into the stadium so long as they are not in their own bag. The restriction is on the type of container used to carry those items.

Prohibited bags include: purses, backpacks, diaper bags, mesh bags, tinted bags, printed pattern plastic bags, cinch/drawstring bags, briefcases, coolers, fanny packs, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases, personal seatbacks and any bags larger than permissible size.

UAPB announced these other athletic facility rules:

-- Consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited.

-- No animals of any kind are permitted with the exception of service animals for impaired or disabled guests.

-- No ATMs are located inside the facilities.

-- No unauthorized banners, signs or flags may be brought in.

-- No spectator cameras with lenses more than 6 inches long will be permitted.

-- Guests are not permitted to bring food/beverage containers into the stadium. Bottles, coolers and containers of any kind are prohibited.

-- Children 4 and under do not require a ticket.

-- Unauthorized persons entering the playing field will be dealt with by the police.

-- No items that produce loud noises (air horns, whistles, etc.) are allowed in accordance with Southwestern Athletic Conference regulations.

-- Family members and guests of players will enter the football stadium to the right of Gate 1.

-- Profanity and abusive language are highly discouraged during athletic contests. Guests using such language toward student-athletes, coaches, officials, staff or fellow spectators can have their ticket revoked and be removed from the premises.

-- No weapons of any kind (guns, knives, explosive devices, etc.) are permitted in athletic facilities. Attempting to bring any weapon into the stadium will result in immediate arrest.

-- Radios and TVs are allowed only if they do not interfere with other guests' enjoyment of the game.

-- Per SWAC rules, no re-entry is permitted at any gate without the purchase of a new ticket.

-- Seat cushions, no larger than 16 inches-by-16 inches with no pockets or backs, are allowed.

-- All selfie sticks are prohibited.

-- Strollers are not allowed.

-- Smoking is not permitted inside the stadium, including inside the gates and concourses. Electronic and smokeless cigarettes are also not permitted.

-- Tailgating

• No common containers such as kegs

• All charcoal from grills must be disposed of properly

• Do not encroach on another person's space

• All trash must be disposed of properly

• Be considerate of others regarding loud music

• Fire pits are strictly prohibited.

-- Throwing items onto the field or directly at fellow spectators will not be tolerated and is grounds for removal.

-- No umbrellas are allowed.

-- Video recorders are prohibited.