UAPB aims to erase 2021’s bad memories

It's been 286 days since players from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have hit someone other than a teammate on the football field and 300 days since the Golden Lions last won a game.

Luckily for UAPB, it'll have a chance to put an end to both of those droughts today in what it hopes will be a promising precursor of things to come.

"It's about that time," said UAPB Coach Doc Gamble, who'll lead the Golden Lions into today's 6 p.m. opener against Lane College at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff. "We feel like we're prepared, and the excitement is there. I know the guys are tired of hitting each other. ... I do know that.

"Training camp ended last Saturday, so the guys are looking forward to the next phase of things."

That ensuing step started this week as preparation for the Dragons heated up. But Gamble acknowledged that the road to Week 1 has been an adjustment for his team -- one that he's anticipated since the first day of fall camp.

From the time the players reported on Aug. 4 to when classes began 18 days later, it's all been a process for the Golden Lions according to their third-year coach. That adaptation continued Monday when game week officially kicked off, which Gamble admitted had some of his players feeling a certain way.

"That can lead to some anxiety," he said. "But it's a good kind of anxiety. it's a good thing because guys are looking forward to going to play somebody else now. It's time for them to go put things on display instead of just talking about it."

The talk for UAPB has centered around preparation from the time it walked off the field at Louis Crews Stadium following a 52-24 loss Alabama A&M in its regular-season finale a year ago. The loss to the Bulldogs signaled the end of a disappointing fall season for the Golden Lions, whose 2-9 mark was a far cry from the 4-1 finish they enjoyed just months earlier when they advanced to the Southwestern Athletic Conference title game during the spring.

However, UAPB's plans to build depth and establish continuity were crystal clear. As a result, it led to the Golden Lions signing a substantial number of players in both the early and late signing periods and having the majority of the team on campus for the bulk of the summer.

Gamble will get the opportunity to see the fruits of his team's labor in front of a home crowd, albeit against a team that's no longer the also-ran some considered it to be years ago.

"They're not the Lane of old," he said. "They've got like eight guys that's been nominated for preseason all-conference selections. They've got some guys back that played against us last year, like their quarterback, starting running back, starting receiver ... quite a few dudes that are battled tested. So we know we're in for a tough one."

Lane finished with a winning record for the first time since 2013 when it went 6-4 last season in Coach Vyron Brown's first year. The Dragons lost to the Golden Lions 34-16 in the 2021 opener but were within eight points late in the third quarter. Lane also gave UAPB a scare in 2019 when the Golden Lions used a long touchdown run with less than five minutes remaining to snap a tie and win 45-38.

This year's team may be even more formidable. A slew of All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference players return, including all-league wideout Anthony Evelyn. The senior had 1,624 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns last season.

The Dragons also have the league's preseason defensive player of the year, Andrew Farmer, who had 54 tackles and 11.5 sacks as a junior.

"Those guys will be confident," Gamble said. "They've got so much back. And then, you've got to factor in, just like everybody nowadays, the transfers that they have there to go along with what they've got returning."

UAPB also has its own haul of regulars in place, such as quarterback Skyler Perry, offensive lineman Mark Evans and linebacker Monroe Beard, to pair with their freshmen newcomers. The Golden Lions, who were picked to finish fifth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference's West Division during the preseason, are also anticipating big things from several junior college transfers, namely in the defensive backfield with Grant Ewell and Syncere Jones.

But for Gamble, beating an old foe like Lane will boil down to whether or not the Golden Lions can hold themselves accountable.

"We've got to take care of ourselves and do what we do," he said. "We've got to play a good brand of football, and that means no pre- and post-snap penalties. Those things have to be to a minimum.

"Another thing is that we have to take care of the football and dictate our tempo. I know everybody wants to play at a certain pace, but we have to play at our pace and dictate what we want to do while forcing [Lane] to not be comfortable. Those are really the keys for us."