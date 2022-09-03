UAPB prepares for rematch with Lane

When the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff held its preseason camp scrimmage last week, third-year Coach Doc Gamble noticed a look in the eyes of his players he hadn't seen all month.

It was a scripted 90-play scrimmage, but after three full weeks of practice, the Golden Lions were out to solidify roles for tonight's season opener against Lane College.

"We had a chance to get a lot of young guys in and see who could contribute," Gamble said. "Practice is one thing, but scrimmaging like it's a game is another."

The name of the scrimmage was the Beanie Bowl. The story behind the name is that in past scrimmages where Gamble was involved, members of the winning team would eat steak for dinner while the losers were relegated to beanies and weenies.

Neither dish was served after the scrimmage, but Gamble saw something more rewarding than steak.

"You see young guys making plays," he said. "Guys being able to carry out a task once you see them in adverse situations. The ones who'll frazzle and the ones who'll trust their training. Some players who we think will contribute for us."

UAPB's depth will be key after multiple injuries forced Gamble to shuffle his roster last year, even putting some offensive players on defense. The Lions' first test of 2022 will come in the same form as it did in 2021, a home game against Tennessee's Lane College.

The Lions beat the Dragons 34-16 last Sept. 4. The two teams will square off once again to start their season at 6 p.m. tonight on Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium.

Both teams are returning a number of playmakers on both sides of the ball, but both coaches have wondered how transfers would make a difference on the opposing teams.

On Gamble's team, it could be a matter of how the freshmen contribute. Kierstan Rogers has made some waves at running back, but community college transfer Johnny Williams is listed as the backup to Kayvon Britten in the Lions' one-back set. In the secondary, safety Rene Holguin had a good scrimmage, according to Gamble, but he will back up another transfer in Kyre Williams on the strong side.

Skyler Perry will assume a title maybe no other UAPB quarterback has earned -- fifth-year starter. He no longer has the likes of Tyrin Ralph or Josh Wilkes to turn to in the passing game, but sophomore Daemon Dawkins is back, and Raequan Prince has come over from the secondary.

Mark Evans, the well-decorated left tackle, is the cornerstone of the offensive line along with Noah Hayes. Athen Smith will lead the charge on the other side of the ball, with Monroe Beard and Timon Akins backing up the four-man defensive front. Nathan Seward is a veteran cornerback who will try to lead the Lions' defensive backs who are looking to force turnovers this season.

Gamble noted the eight all-conference selections on Lane's roster, including the Dragons' two big-play threats at wide receiver, Anthony Evelyn and O'Joshua Bunton. Andrew Farmer will line up at defensive end and at linebacker, posing a threat to the Lions' offense after recording 11.5 sacks in 10 games last year.

"First game of the year, there are still a lot of unknowns because you can get a lot of transfers," Gamble said. "They've got eight all-conference selections, and [Evelyn] and [Farmer] could get some pro looks. At the end of the year, they should have 30 points a game. We're not in a position where we can overlook anybody. They feel like this is one they can come in and get."

With a limited number of home games (four), the first two are crucial to a UAPB team that will have to prepare for a trip to Oklahoma State University in Week 3. North American University, a Houston-based program that just joined the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, will come to Pine Bluff next Saturday.

"We've got to take care of business," he said. "Protect your home turf. It's huge. Got to take care of home before going into a road game, but take care at home first. If you don't take care at home, who will?"