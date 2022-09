VALLEY VIEW 16, POPLAR BLUFF (MO.) 2

JONESBORO – Carson Turley's 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Valley View (1-1) the lead for good in its home victory.

After Poplar Bluff scored on a safety in the opening quarter, Turley responded to give the Blazers a 7-2 lead at halftime. Lejavian Ervin added a 5-yard scoring run in the third quarter before Brian Huff sealed the win with a safety in the fourth.